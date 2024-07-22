Rookies, QBs among 38 players to report as Vikings training camp begins
Thirty-eight players have officially reported to TCO Performance Center for the start of the 2024 Vikings training camp, the team announced on Monday morning. The rest of the 90-man roster will join them on Tuesday, ahead of the first practice session of camp on Wednesday.
These are the players who have already reported, listed alphabetically:
* LB Brian Asamoah II
* CB Mekhi Blackmon
* S Camryn Bynum
* OL Henry Byrd
* LB K.J. Cloyd
* QB Sam Darnold
* OL Jeremy Flax
* LB Dallas Gant
* QB Jaren Hall
* TE T.J. Hockenson
* WR Trishton Jackson
* WR Ty James
* WR Jeshaun Jones
* OL Michael Jurgens
* WR Malik Knowles
* TE Trey Knox
* DL Tyler Manoa
* RB DeWayne McBride
* QB J.J. McCarthy
* CB Dwight McGlothern
* QB Nick Mullens
* OLB Gabriel Murphy
* TE Nick Muse
* OL Doug Nester
* OLB Owen Porter
* OLB Will Reichard
* K Bo Richter
* OL Tyrese Robinson
* DL Levi Drake Rodriguez
* OL Spencer Rolland
* K John Parker Romo
* OL Walter Rouse
* DL Taki Taimani
* WR Thayer Thomas
* CB NaJee Thompson
* OLB Dallas Turner
* OLB Andrew Van Ginkel
* P Seth Vernon
That's all 21 of the Vikings' rookies, as well as 17 non-rookies. Among the notable names in the latter category are Minnesota's three other quarterbacks — Sam Darnold, Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall — and injured veterans T.J. Hockenson and Andrew Van Ginkel. Several second- and third-year players have also reported early.
All players will undergo medical and conditioning tests early this week before hitting the practice field for the first time on Wednesday. The first practice session that's open to the public will be on Saturday.
Kevin O'Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's pre-camp press conference will begin at 12:15 p.m. on Monday.