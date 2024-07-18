Vikings pre-training camp injury updates: Andrew Van Ginkel, T.J. Hockenson, Nick Muse
With Vikings training camp getting underway next week, let's go over a few quick injury notes.
Andrew Van Ginkel
The Vikings signed Van Ginkel to a two-year, $20 million deal this offseason (with $10 million guaranteed), but he hasn't yet practiced with the team due to a foot injury he suffered in the Dolphins' regular season finale last year. Back in March, Van Ginkel said his goal was to be ready for the start of training camp. It sounds like he's very close to reaching that, although he could miss the first few days of practice.
"It sounds like he's doing well," KSTP's Darren Wolfson said on SKOR North. "I don't know, maybe he starts the first couple days on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform list), but Van Ginkel should be ready to go here pretty darn quick next week."
The former Dolphins and Wisconsin Badgers standout is expected to play a major role for the Vikings this year as a versatile OLB for Brian Flores.
T.J. Hockenson
Hockenson, the Vikings' star tight end, is a lock to go on the PUP list when camp begins, which will free up another roster spot. He's almost seven months removed from late-January ACL surgery after tearing his ACL and MCL on a controversial low hit from the Lions' Kerby Joseph in December. Hockenson recently told the Bussin' With The Boys podcast that he's "running now, doing a lot of change-of-direction stuff" and feels confident he'll be back and better than ever eventually.
It seems like a safe bet that Hockenson will miss at least the first several games of the regular season. A return on October 20th, following the Vikings' Week 6 bye, could be his realistic goal. We'll see.
Nick Muse
Elsewhere at the tight end position, third-year player Nick Muse is apparently "ready to go" for training camp after undergoing a knee procedure in June, Wolfson said. With Hockenson out, Muse is presumably fourth on the TE depth chart behind Josh Oliver, Robert Tonyan, and Johnny Mundt.