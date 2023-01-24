Several Vikings Assistant Coaches Drawing Interest For Offensive Coordinator Jobs

In just the last week, four different Vikings assistant coaches have drawn interest for offensive coordinator positions. That tells you teams around the league took notice of what Kevin O'Connell and his staff did in their first season in Minnesota.

The Chargers, who fired OC Joe Lombardi, requested to interview Vikings OC Wes Phillips for their vacancy, but he declined. That's notable, since Phillips would've gotten to call plays in Los Angeles while working with an ascending star quarterback in Justin Herbert. "Phillips (is) highly valued there and (the) Vikings (are) building something he wants to see through," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler tweeted.

With Phillips off the table, the Chargers requested to interview Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson for their OC opening. Johnson, 34, joined the Vikings last offseason and seems to have a bright future. Going from assistant QBs coach to OC would be a big jump. Los Angeles is reportedly up to six candidates for that position, so the odds of Johnson landing the job likely aren't great.

There's more.

Vikings passing game coordinator/tight ends coach Brian Angelichio has been requested for an interview with the Ravens, who fired OC Greg Roman. Angelichio, a longtime NFL TEs coach, was the offensive coordinator at Ithaca College in the early 2000s.

Lastly, Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell has been a hot candidate for OC jobs. He interviewed with the Patriots, who ultimately hired Bill O'Brien. But McCardell is now interviewing with the Buccaneers, according to Pewter Report. He spent two of his 16 seasons as an NFL receiver in Tampa.

