Stefon Diggs Trade Rumors: "Something's Going to Happen"

Once again, Stefon Diggs's tweets are stirring up rumors and drama.

Except this time, he's being more direct. This time, he's not leaving things up for interpretation. Diggs sent Twitter into a frenzy when he posted exactly six words at 1:46 p.m. central time.

"It's time for a new beginning," he wrote.

If that felt more straightforward than the typical cryptic tweets Diggs has become known for, that's probably because it was. Diggs confirmed as much in a reply to someone speculating that the viral tweet meant nothing.

"Nah this ain’t one of them times champ," Diggs said. "Somethings going to happen."

And with that, things got real. This isn't just Diggs trolling his vast following on Twitter anymore. He clearly seems to be communicating that he's confident he's on his way out of Minnesota. On the same day the Vikings extended Kirk Cousins through the 2022 season, it became apparent that they may be losing one of his top pass-catchers.

We've written before that trading Diggs would be a grave mistake for the Vikings. He's one of the top route-runners in the league, an elite receiver in his prime on a team-friendly deal. His deep-threat ability is a perfect match for Cousins' deep-ball accuracy, which helped Diggs record a career-high 1,130 yards and six touchdowns on 17.9 yards per catch last season.

But he might be giving them no choice. If Diggs truly wants out, there's no reason for the Vikings to keep him. If he has finally decided he wants to be elsewhere, Rick Spielman will simply have to try to get as much as possible in return, even with diminished leverage.

If Diggs does get traded, it would be the culmination of a long saga of rumors, tweets, and speculation. This all began in earnest back in October 2019, when Diggs was visibly frustrated with his role on offense during the team's 2-2 start. With the Vikings leaning heavily on the running game in their new offense under Gary Kubiak and Kevin Stefanski's Diggs's involvement had decreased.

He stormed out of the locker room after a Week 4 loss in Chicago without talking to reporters. Then Diggs skipped multiple days of meetings and practice, which fanned the flames of trade rumors and resulted in him being fined over $200,000. When he finally spoke to the media for the first time in two weeks, he didn't exactly shoot down all of the rumors.

"I can't sit up here and act like everything is okay, because it's obviously not," Diggs said. "I feel like there's truth to all rumors."

Yet things returned to normal not long after that, with Diggs exploding for 453 yards over a three-game stretch. Then, after the Vikings' season ended in the divisional round, the rumors picked back up, with Diggs and his mysterious tweets fueling them. But up until now, there had never been any reason to take the tweets as more than Diggs messing around and being who he is.

This time feels different. Something's going to happen.

