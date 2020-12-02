SI.com
Inside The Vikings
Vikings Activate Adam Thielen From Reserve/COVID-19 List

Will Ragatz

The Vikings have activated Adam Thielen from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Wednesday morning. He'll practice today and will return to action against the Jaguars on Sunday.

Thielen spent a week on the COVID list and reportedly had both positive and negative tests during that span. While the exact details are unknown, he wasn't able to satisfy the league's protocols in order to be activated ahead of last Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Vikings were able to escape with a dramatic one-point victory in that game, saving their season and moving them within one game of a playoff spot. With no Thielen, breakout rookie Justin Jefferson stepped into the No. 1 WR role and handled it well, catching seven of 13 targets for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Chad Beebe and Bisi Johnson also stepped up with seven catches apiece after being used very infrequently through the Vikings' first ten games.

Although he couldn't play, Thielen's reaction to the end of the game while watching at home with his family went viral.

This wasn't seen as something that would sideline him for multiple weeks, so it's not surprising to see that Thielen is back in time to participate in all three of Minnesota's practices this week. The Vikings have a must-win game at home against the 1-10 Jaguars on Sunday, and they'll be glad to get the two-time Pro Bowler back into the lineup.

Thielen was leading the NFL with 11 receiving touchdowns heading into Week 12, but his absence dropped him back in that race. Tyreek Hill now holds that crown with 13, and Thielen is tied for second with Davante Adams and Mike Evans.

The Vikings also officially signed long snapper Andrew DePaola to the active roster, as expected, and added a cornerback to the practice squad.

