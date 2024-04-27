Vikings Add to Interior OL and Interior DL in Seventh Round of 2024 NFL Draft
The Vikings selected Wake Forest center Michael Jurgens and Texas A&M-Commerce defensive tackle Levi Drake Rodriguez with their two seventh-round picks (Nos. 230 and 232 overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft. After taking an offensive tackle and a kicker in the sixth round, the Vikings added to their interior offensive line and their interior defensive line to wrap up their draft class.
Jurgens is a 6'4", 311-pound OL who started 34 games at center before moving to left guard last year as a fifth-year senior. He led all FBS guards in run-blocking grade in 2023 and was a three-time team captain in college. Jurgens has center/guard flexibility and will compete for a backup job on the interior OL in Minnesota.
Rodriguez began his college career at Southwestern Assemblies of God University, an NAIA school in Waxahachie, Texas. He then transferred to TAMU-C, who plays in the Southland Conference at the D1 FCS level. Last year, Rodriguez had 5.5 sacks and 7.5 total TFL, earning all-conference honors. He's a 6'2", 300-pound DT who plays three-technique and has some quickness and violence to his game. The Vikings need more pass rush from their defensive tackle room, so Rodriguez is an interesting dart throw in the seventh round.
This completes the Vikings' 2024 draft class. Next up: UDFAs. Here's who Minnesota selected with its seven picks this year:
1.10: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
1.17: Dallas Turner, OLB, Alabama
4.108: Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon
6.177: Walter Rouse, OT, Oklahoma
6.203: Will Reichard, K, Alabama
7.230: Michael Jurgens, C, Wake Forest
7.232: Levi Drake Rodriguez, DT, Texas A&M-Commerce
