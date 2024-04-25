Minnesota Vikings Draft Picks 2024: Grading Every Selection
Welcome to SI.com and Fan Nation's hub for coverage of every pick made by the Minnesota Vikings during the 2024 NFL Draft. For each pick, we'll be breaking down how the player fits with the Vikings and what their likely role will be, as well as giving a grade for the selection.
This is a critical draft for GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, head coach Kevin O'Connell, and the Vikings' organization. They have several needs to address, but none are more pressing than the obvious need that exists at the quarterback position after Kirk Cousins' departure in free agency. Beginning on Thursday evening, this draft has a chance to make or break this era of Vikings football.
Heading into the draft, the Vikings have two selections in the first round (Nos. 11 and 23). After that, they don't have anything until the fourth round, as they've traded away both their second and third-round selections. But things can and will change. No matter what happens, they'll be making a bunch of selections on Day 3.
Here's the Vikings' list of picks, which will be updated with my reactions throughout the weekend.
Round 1, Pick 10: J.J. McCarthy QB, Michigan
The Vikings traded up one spot to ensure that they landed McCarthy, making him the fifth quarterback off the board in the top ten picks.
How he fits: McCarthy is now the Vikings' quarterback of the future, stepping into the hole that was created by Kirk Cousins' departure in free agency. He wasn't asked to throw the ball at a high volume in Michigan's run-heavy offense, but he has the tools to develop into a very good NFL QB. McCarthy is athletic, he has impressive arm talent, and he's efficient with the football. He should fit very nicely in Kevin O'Connell's offense, which will utilize his talent as a play-action passer.
When he starts: The 21-year-old McCarthy only started 28 games in college (going 27-1), so he may need a bit more seasoning before he's ready to take the reins. That's why the Vikings signed Sam Darnold in free agency. McCarthy will have the chance to earn the Week 1 starting job, but it feels more likely that Darnold will get the nod for at least the first chunk of the season. Whether McCarthy takes over at some point in 2024 or sits for the entire year is up in the air.
Overall grade: A — This feels like a major win for the Vikings. They got their guy and only had to move up one spot to do it. With McCarthy on a rookie contract and leading a loaded offense, the Vikings are going to have a chance to become very dangerous in the NFC in 2025 and beyond.
Round 1, Pick 17: Dallas Turner, OLB, Alabama
The Vikings traded up again, giving up three picks to move up from 23 to 17 and make Turner the third defensive player off the board.
How he fits: Turner, who many analysts thought would be a top-ten pick, is a massive addition for the Vikings and Brian Flores' defense. He's a dominant edge rusher with elite athleticism and an extremely high ceiling. Turner had 8.5 sacks in the SEC as an 18-year-old true freshman, then earned consensus All-American honors last year with 11 sacks and 15.5 total TFL. He's long, he's explosive, and he has a variety of moves to get to quarterbacks. Flores is going to love coaching him.
When he starts: Turner might not technically be a starter to begin his rookie season, as the Vikings signed OLBs Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel in free agency. But he's going to play a lot, especially on obvious passing downs, in Flores' blitz-heavy scheme. And in the long run, the 21-year-old should work his way into a starting role as a foundational piece for the Vikings.
Overall grade: B+ — Hear me out. If I'm strictly analyzing the pick of Turner at 17, it's an easy A. That's great value for one of the best defensive players in this draft. But the Vikings also gave up a lot to get him. They traded two second-round picks a month ago to get the 23rd pick, then traded a third, a fourth, and a fifth to go up from 23 to 17. That's a lot of draft capital. That's why it's a B+ from me, even though I'm a big fan of Turner as a player.
Round 4, Pick 108: Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon
How he fits: Jackson makes a lot of sense for the Vikings because he's long, physical, and capable of playing press-man coverage. He plays with tenacity, whether he's jamming a receiver at the line of scrimmage or coming downhill in run support. He also has promising ball skills. The Vikings needed a corner, and they got a very intriguing one in the 6'4" Jackson.
When he starts: The Vikings have their starting corners in place with Byron Murphy Jr., Shaq Griffin, and Mekhi Blackmon, but Murphy and Griffin are pending free agents and adding Jackson gives them a high-upside player in the pipeline. Even though he's a very old prospect (turns 25 this year), Jackson only started at the D1 level for one season, so he needs some refinement. He'll play on special teams as a rookie, with the potential to work his way into the starting lineup in 2025.
Overall grade: A- — I like this pick a lot. Yes, Jackson is old, but that also means the Vikings are getting his prime athletic years on a rookie contract. He has rare length for an outside CB and he plays with the competitive toughness that you want from your corners.
Round 6, Pick 177: Walter Rouse, OT, Oklahoma
How he fits: Rouse is an extremely experienced player with 52 career starts at left tackle under his belt. He started for four years at Stanford before transferring to Oklahoma for his grad year, where he didn't allow a single sack all season. The Vikings needed a new swing tackle with Oli Udoh leaving in free agency and Blake Brandel possibly starting at left guard.
When he starts: In an ideal world, Rouse maybe never starts for the Vikings. They've got two outstandings starting tackles in place with Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill. But Rouse can provide important depth as a swing tackle alongside veteran David Quessenberry.
Overall grade: C — Tackle depth is important, sure, but there were far more intriguing options on the board here. A DT like Mekhi Wingo or Khristian Boyd, a guard like Christian Mahogany or Sataoa Laumea, or a receiver like Malik Washington or Johnny Wilson would've all filled more notable needs.
Round 6, Pick 203: Will Reichard, K, Alabama
How he fits: The Vikings needed a kicker, and they got maybe the best one in this year's draft. Reichard, the highest-drafted kicker this year, made 84 percent of his field goals across five seasons at Alabama, including 10 of his 13 attempts from 50-plus. He's got big game experience and plenty of leg.
When he starts: Reichard and former XFL standout John Parker Romo will have a competition this offseason to see who will replace Greg Joseph as Minnesota's kicker. Reichard is clearly the favorite to win that battle — he's just the third kicker the Vikings have drafted in the last 45 years, joining Blair Walsh and Daniel Carlson — but the job won't be handed to him.
Overall grade: B — I thought this pick would be a guard or a defensive tackle, but the Vikings clearly believe Reichard can be their long-term answer at kicker. Given how many close games this team usually plays, it would be huge if he pans out and becomes a reliable option.
Round 7, Pick 230: Michael Jurgens, C, Wake Forest
How he fits: You can always use more depth on the interior of the offensive line. Jurgens played center for the first three years of his career before moving to guard last season and earning a sterling run-blocking grade.
When he starts: Seventh-round picks are longshots to turn into contributors. Jurgens will try to make the roster as a backup.
Overall grade: B — I won't pretend to have much of an opinion on picks this late in the draft.
Round 7, Pick 232: Levi Drake Rodriguez, DT, Texas A&M Commerce
How he fits: The Vikings waited until their final pick to address their need at defensive tackle. Rodriguez is a fun story, an energetic personality, and a dominant small-school prospect with some legitimate upside at the next level.
When he starts: You can see the path to Rodriguez making the Vikings' roster, given the poor quality of their defensive tackle room and his intriguing traits as a pass-rusher.
Overall grade: B — It would be a very cool story if Rodriguez pans out in the NFL.
Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long.