Vikings vs. Bears Monday Night Football Live Score Updates

There's a lot on the line tonight.

The Vikings and Bears are both clinging to unlikely playoff hopes, and a loss tonight would deal a massive blow to those chances. The Vikings are looking for their first win over the Bears since Matt Nagy arrived in Chicago, and Kirk Cousins is hoping to get his first-ever victory on Monday Night Football. Meanwhile, the Bears just want to snap a three-game losing streak and maintain a winning record.

The intensity and physicality is going to be high in this one.

Click here to find everything you need to know about how to watch, stream, or listen to the game.

There were no surprises with the inactive lists. The Vikings are without Cameron Dantzler and Irv Smith Jr. due to injury, while Tajae Sharpe and James Lynch were among their healthy scratches. The Bears are without starting RB David Montgomery, but star WR Allen Robinson is playing.

If you can't watch, follow along with our live updates below. Make sure to refresh the page for the latest updates.

Also, make sure to follow me on Twitter for updates and commentary throughout the game. Happy Monday Night Football!

Live Updates

Second Quarter

1:51 – Unfortunate turn of events for the Vikings. Adam Thielen bobbles a pass and it goes right into the hands of Khalil Mack, who runs 33 yards across midfield.

2:00 – Minnesota is putting together a nice drive here and is approaching the red zone at the two-minute warning. Would be huge to get some points before the half since the Bears get the ball to start the third quarter.

6:40 – The Vikings are getting the ball back after sacking Foles on third down. Mike Zimmer is sending a bunch of creative blitzes at the Bears on third downs so far, and it's working.

First Quarter

Vikings 7, Bears 3

0:35 – A lengthy Bears drive stalls out in the low red zone as the Vikings force a short field goal attempt. Gotta consider that a win.

Vikings 7, Bears 0

6:29 – Adam Thielen gets the scoring started! He beat Buster Skrine in the back of the end zone and snagged a one-handed interception for the touchdown. Great start from the Vikings.

9:43 – We're trading turnovers to start things off in Chicago. Kyle Rudolph had his first career lost fumble to halt the Vikings' first drive, but Nick Foles threw an interception to Harrison Smith two plays later.