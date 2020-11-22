Vikings-Cowboys Predictions, Picks: Who Wins in Week 11?

The Vikings have an opportunity to get back to .500 this weekend, which was difficult to imagine at the start of this month when the team was 1-5. All they need to do is take care of business at home against a Cowboys team that has lost four in a row. Simple enough, right?

Maybe not. Andy Dalton is back for the Cowboys, who have one of the NFL's best wide receiver trios and two dangerous running backs. If they can make some plays on defense, the Cowboys could easily find themselves in this game.

Let's start with my prediction and then see what the national experts think.

Will's pick: Vikings 35, Cowboys 24

It would be very Vikings-like to lose at home to a 2-7 Cowboys team after sweeping a three-game stretch against the NFC North, wouldn't it? Andy Dalton coming back means the Cowboys should be able to put up some points in Minneapolis. With that said, I'm not sure how Dallas plans on stopping Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and the rest of the Vikings' offense.

Last game's pick: Bears 21, Vikings 17. Season record: 4-5

SI MMQB: All six of the MMQB's pickers are taking the Vikings. Full Week 11 picks here.

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Vikings 26, Cowboys 20

The Cowboys defense played its best two games of the season before the Week 10 bye, with Peak DeMarcus Lawrence joined by 2018 Randy Gregory, 2018 Leighton Vander Esch and surging rookie Neville Gallimore. All that and the return of Andy Dalton should help the Cowboys lose close games against quality teams, rather than being blown out. The Vikings are a quality team!

Mike Florio, PFT: Vikings 31, Cowboys 20

All things considered, America's Team currently is performing roughly as well as the country for which it's named.

Michael David Smith, PFT: Vikings 30, Cowboys 14

The Vikings are making a strong push to get back into playoff contention after their disappointing start, and with an easy schedule they've got a good chance.

Courtney Cronin, ESPN Vikings Reporter: Vikings 27, Cowboys 14

What to watch for: How will the Vikings manage Dalvin Cook's workload? You might expect Minnesota to lean heavy on its star running back, given it is facing a Dallas defense that is allowing the second-most rushing yards per game. But there's a caveat, and it has to do with preserving Cook for teams that will be more difficult to beat. If the Vikings have a commanding lead at any point, do we see more of backup Alexander Mattison, or perhaps more of quarterback Kirk Cousins airing it out to rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson? After all, Minnesota is averaging 424.5 yards per game at home, while Dallas' secondary is allowing opposing QBs a 103.1 passer rating. This should be a big day for Cousins and his receivers.

Todd Archer, ESPN Cowboys Reporter: Vikings 33, Cowboys 20

Bold prediction: Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott will have his first 100-yard game of the season. He was limited to 47 yards on 20 carries by Minnesota last season, and after allowing a 100-yard rusher in each of the first two games, the Vikings have not allowed more than 75 yards on the ground to a runner in the past seven contests. With the return of quarterback Andy Dalton, the Cowboys figure to have more balance on offense, which should help Elliott find some running room.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Vikings 23, Cowboys 14

The Vikings have won three straight to get back into playoff contention. The Cowboys are coming off a bye, while the Vikings played Monday night. The Dallas defense has continued to be a problem and the offense is limited without Dak Prescott. The Vikings defense has played much better in the past three games, and they will play well here again. Minnesota will win a fourth straight game.

Mark Craig, Minneapolis Star Tribune: Vikings 27, Cowboys 21

The Vikings are healthier, more confident and more in tune with their coaching staff. The Cowboys are, well, a mess. But this isn't your typical 2-7 team that's ready to lie down for its long winter's nap. They're just 1½ games out of first place in the NFC East, so expect some fight from the 'Boys. Just don't expect it to be very well coordinated by Mike McCarthy and Co.

Sam Farmer, LA Times: Vikings 28, Cowboys 24

Although Vikings are playing better, and likely get the job done at home, Dallas should make it interesting coming out of week off with Andy Dalton at QB and coach’s history against Minnesota.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Vikings 34, Cowboys 27

The Cowboys showed life on offense and defense in their close loss to the Steelers before the bye. They should be healthier and more effective in both the run and pass games with Ezekiel Elliott and Andy Dalton in the backfield. The Vikings will be coming off a short week, and while Dalvin Cook should have another big game, their secondary is made to be exploited by the Cowboys' big playmaking wide receivers.

Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis. Also, click the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), leave comments below, and follow me on Twitter