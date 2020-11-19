NFL Week 11 Picks From the MMQB Staff

SI.com
MMQB Staff Week 11 NFL Picks

Who's getting a W in Week 11? The MMQB staff makes its picks.
Author:
Publish date:

It's Week 11! The Seahawks and Cardinals kick off this week's action Thursday night in an NFC West matchup with major postseason implications. Kyler Murray leads Arizona into Seattle fresh off his game-winning Hail Mary against the Bills, while the Seahawks look to avoid their third straight loss. It's only fitting that our writers are split on the matchup.

All of our writers expect Justin Herbert and his new haircut to lead the Chargers to a win over the Jets, one of this week's five unanimous selections. Four MMQB writers think the Buccaneers will get their eighth win in Tom Brady's first time facing Aaron Donald and Rams since Super Bowl LIII.

Here's who's picking games straight up for the MMQB this year:

Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter
Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist
Gary Gramling, Senior Editor
Mitch Goldich, Editor/Writer
Conor Orr, Staff Writer
Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

