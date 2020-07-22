InsideTheVikings
Vikings Finalizing Multi-Year Contract Extension With Mike Zimmer

Will Ragatz

The Vikings are finalizing a multi-year contract extension with head coach Mike Zimmer, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Zimmer was set to enter the final year of his contract with the Vikings, which he signed in 2016. Now, he has the security of knowing he'll be the coach in Minnesota for several years to come.

It's somewhat surprising that it took until the eve of rookies reporting to training camp for this deal to happen. Zimmer, who was hired by the Vikings in 2014, is the third-winningest coach in franchise history. A couple weeks ago, The Athletic's Chad Graff reported that the 64-year-old Zimmer was "irked by the fact that it’s now July and he remains without a new contract."

Prior to the Vikings' upset win over the Saints in last year's divisional playoffs, Vikings president and co-owner Mark Wilf put out a statement that addressed the long-term futures of Zimmer and GM Rick Spielman. "We value Mike and Rick’s leadership and we have every intent of Mike continuing as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings and Rick leading our football operations, next year and beyond," the statement said.

The Vikings surprised many by winning that game in New Orleans, although their playoff run ended next week at the hands of the eventual NFC champion 49ers.

Almost eight months later, Zimmer has a new deal, the details of which are not yet known.

We'll see if this means a new contract is coming soon for Spielman, who is generally regarded as one of the league's better GMs but is entering the final year of his current deal.

Zimmer is 57-38-1 in six years as the Vikings' head coach, with a 2-3 record in the playoffs. He inherited the NFL's worst defense and has turned it into a consistently excellent unit, including a top-five finish in either points or yards allowed in five of those six seasons.

He's had success through some difficult circumstances, including five offensive coordinators in six years and a number of unlucky events out of his control.

If Zimmer and the Vikings go 11-5 or better in 2020, he'll pass Dennis Green for second on the franchise's all-time win percentage list. The team lost some key pieces this offseason, but had a strong draft and is looking to build towards another playoff run in the coming years.



