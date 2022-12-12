Vikings Injury Updates: Harrison Smith, Christian Darrisaw, Garrett Bradbury, More

Every week, Kevin O'Connell provides updates on various injured Vikings players during his virtual press conference on the day following the game. This week's list was the longest of the season.

The good news for the Vikings is that the updates were mostly positive. Outside of left tackle Blake Brandel having a torn MCL, every played O'Connell mentioned has at least a chance to play in Saturday's game against the Colts. That includes the trio of important starters — Harrison Smith, Christian Darrisaw, and Garrett Bradbury — who were inactive for Sunday's loss in Detroit.

Let's go through the updates provided by Minnesota's head coach and do a little speculating on what each player's outlook is for this week's game.

LT Christian Darrisaw (concussion)

Darrisaw cleared the concussion protocol on Friday, but the Vikings wound up erring on the side of caution with one of their best players. Both Darrisaw and Garrett Bradbury "should progress into hopefully a full workload this week," O'Connell said. "We’re hopefully anticipating having both of those players available on Saturday."

"Christian’s doing well," O'Connell added later. "He was cleared last week on Friday, as you guys saw, he was cleared for full practice, got that red jersey off and went through some good work there. We made the decision, ultimately, that we were going to hold him out and then allow him to have a full week of work this week before we make the decision this coming Saturday, and that’s how we’ll go about it. Christian’s feeling great. He’s definitely excited about the opportunity to work his way back in this week."

Speculative status: Will return to starting lineup on Saturday, barring a setback. Oli Udoh is the new backup LT with Brandel out for the rest of the regular season.

S Harrison Smith (neck)

Smith had an illness earlier last week and then was listed as questionable with a neck issue that flared up on him. Ultimately, he was unable to play, and the Vikings sorely missed him in their loss to the Lions.

"Harrison is doing well, continuing to get his full strength back," O'Connell said. "Between the illness last week that he had early on and then with the neck, it was just a lot for him to try and make it for the game. He will progress back in this week as well."

Speculative status: Pretty good chance to return against Indianapolis, but neck issues are tricky and serious. One to monitor this week.

C Garrett Bradbury (back)

As mentioned in the Darrisaw section, O'Connell hopes Bradbury will have a full workload this week and be able to play on Saturday. He said after Sunday's game that Bradbury was "pretty close to a game-time decision." Backup Austin Schlottmann got the start and didn't play particularly well.

Speculative status: Likely to play against the Colts, barring a setback this week.

CB Cameron Dantzler (ankle)

Dantzler played 34 snaps in his return from injured reserve, with Duke Shelley getting 37. Dantzler was beaten on D.J. Chark's long touchdown reception. He "did come out of the game OK, coming off of being activated and getting some significant time," O'Connell said. "Little sore, but he should transition and continue to be available for us."

It was unclear in the moment if Shelley playing was due to Dantzler struggling or if it was injury-related. O'Connell says it was the latter, for what it's worth.

"At one point, (Dantzler) may have had a couple of plays where maybe he felt something. A lot of guys coming back from that high-ankle (sprain) type of thing, sometimes it’s kind of a momentary thing that happens. They get checked out, ‘Hey, you’re good to go. You’re OK,’ and he was back in there, and that’s normal throughout the process. ... We knew going into it that we needed to be ready for a snap or two here and there if Cam needed a couple of plays. Ultimately, he was able to come back in the game."

Speculative status: Should start against the Colts, but his leash may not be long with Shelley ready to go and making some big plays over the past month.

WR Adam Thielen (knee)

"He's kind of had the same type of thing pop up with a little bit of bruising in his knee, from either contact or — he's just hit it a couple times and kind of aggravated that, but he should be OK to progress through the week and be available to us."

Speculative status: Should be good to go against the Colts, but the 32-year-old won't be 100 percent healthy the rest of the way.

LB Jordan Hicks (foot/ankle)

DT James Lynch (shoulder)

"Both (Hicks and Lynch) should progress and be day to day throughout the week, and we're hoping they get to a place where both those guys should be available to us."

Speculative status: Questionable for Saturday. Check back for updates this week. Brian Asamoah would start at LB if Hicks can't go. With Jonathan Bullard on IR, Lynch's absence would mean bigger roles for Khyiris Tonga, Ross Blacklock, and possibly Esezi Otomewo or practice squad DT T.J. Smith.

Also worth monitoring this week, but not mentioned by O'Connell on Monday, is the status of CB and special teams stud Kris Boyd (knee contusion).

