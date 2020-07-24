Vikings Sign Jeff Gladney, Get All 15 Draft Picks Under Contract

All 15 members of the Vikings' historically large 2020 draft class have put pen to paper and officially signed their rookie contracts.

First-round pick Jeff Gladney became the final member of the class to do so on Thursday. After a wave of players led by fellow first-rounder Justin Jefferson signed on Wednesday, the rest of the class got their deals done on Thursday. That was also the first day of rookies reporting to training camp, although that likely only involved signing a contract, getting a COVID-19 test, and leaving.

Jeff Gladney

The Vikings' second first-round pick at No. 31 overall, Gladney signed a four-year deal worth just shy of $11 million. The deal came with a $5.5 million signing bonus. Like Jefferson, he'll have a potential fifth-year option because of his status as a first-round pick. Despite a shortened offseason, Gladney should have a good shot to become a rare rookie starter at cornerback for Mike Zimmer. He was one of the oldest and most experienced corners in this year's draft.

Cameron Dantzler

The Vikings' third-round pick signed for $4.6 million over four years. He's two years younger than Gladney, so the Mississippi State product might not be ready to play right away. But Dantzler's length and dominance in the SEC suggest he has a ton of upside.

D.J. Wonnum

Wonnum actually agreed to terms with the Vikings late on Wednesday, after fellow fourth-rounders James Lynch and Troy Dye had already done so. Wonnum's deal is worth $4.05 million over four years. He's Andre Patterson's next big project.

Harrison Hand

Hand, a fifth-round pick out of Temple, got roughly $3.6 million in his rookie contract. He was drafted as a cornerback but could potentially move to safety with the Vikings.

Josh Metellus

The sixth-round safety from Michigan signed for $3.45 million. He'll battle with Brian Cole II and Myles Dorn to be the Vikings' No. 3 safety in 2020.

Blake Brandel

Brandel's deal is very similar to Metellus's in terms of monetary value. The big left tackle from Oregon State will look to translate elite college pass protection ability to the NFL.

Kenny Willekes

Willekes signed for just shy of $3.4 million. The former walk-on defensive end from Michigan State could be a seventh-round steal.

Brian Cole II

Cole gets $3.37 million in his rookie contract. The former East Mississippi Community College standout will look to make the team at safety.

