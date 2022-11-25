Vikings Kicker Greg Joseph Misses League-Leading Fifth Extra Point

Vikings kicker Greg Joseph missed an extra point in the first half against the Patriots on Thursday night, resulting in the game being tied 16-16 at halftime instead of Minnesota having a one-point lead.

That would be excusable if it was a rare thing and Joseph was having a strong season.

It wasn't. He isn't.

The miss, which sailed wide right, was Joseph's fifth missed extra point of the season. No other kicker has more than three misses in 2022 and most are at two or fewer. Joseph is just 23 of 28, having missed an extra point in five of the last eight games. An 82 percent conversion rate on a kick that should be close to automatic, even with longer extra points than in the old days, isn't good enough.

It makes you wonder if Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell will consider going for two at some point soon — or if GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will explore bringing in another option at kicker prior to the playoffs.

In addition to his league lead in missed extra points, Joseph has missed five consecutive field goal attempts from at least 50 yards. He's 14 of 14 from inside 50, but eight of those are chip shots from 29 yards or closer. He's 1 for 6 from 50-plus and hasn't hit one in that range since Week 1. Many of his misses have gone wide to the right, suggesting there's either a mechanical or psychological issue at play (or both).

Given the Vikings' history with kicker struggles in big moments, fans are starting to lose patience with Joseph. Will the Vikings, who are on pace to be the No. 2 seed in the NFC, consider replacing him?

Follow along with Vikings-Patriots here.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.