Vikings vs. Patriots Live Score Updates — NFL Week 12, Thanksgiving Football

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. Time to see how the Vikings respond to total embarrassment.

Four days after getting humbled on their home field in a 40-3 loss to the Cowboys, the Vikings are back on the very same field to take on the Patriots. They're hoping to bounce back and prove to the country that they're much, much better than they showed in their last outing. A win would take the Vikings to 9-2 and put them five full games up on the Packers and Lions in the NFC North.

It won't be easy. The Patriots have one of the NFL's elite defenses, ranking right behind the Cowboys in sack rate and pressure rate. Matthew Judon, the league's sack leader, will be going against an offensive line missing its best player in left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who is out with a concussion. Bill Belichick is one of the game's greatest defensive minds, and he'll undoubtedly look to make things difficult on backup LT Blake Brandel.

Offensively, the Patriots don't have nearly the same firepower as the Cowboys. Mac Jones has struggled in his second season, throwing four touchdown passes and seven interceptions and at one point getting benched for Bailey Zappe. New England does have a good running game with Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris, something they'll look to establish early. And the Vikings are down to fourth-string outside cornerback Duke Shelley opposite Patrick Peterson, with Cameron Dantzler, Akayleb Evans, and Andrew Booth Jr. all injured.

Third quarter

Patriots 23, Vikings 23

10:41 — Kene Nwangwu just housed a kickoff for the first time this season after doing it twice as a rookie. 97 yards. Touchdown. Tie game.

Patriots 23, Vikings 16

10:54 — The Vikings can't stop giving up wide open catches over the middle of the field. Hunter Henry just caught one, eluded Cam Bynum, and rumbled for a 37-yard touchdown to give New England the lead back.

Second quarter

Halftime: Vikings 16, Patriots 16

0:00 — The Patriots tie it up right before halftime. They'll get the ball to start the second half. Duke Shelley broke up a fade in the end zone one play before the field goal.

Vikings 16, Patriots 13

1:30 — The Vikings go back on top with T.J. Hockenson catching a one-yarder for his first touchdown with Minnesota. Greg Joseph missed another extra point, his fifth of the season, so it's just a three-point lead.

Patriots 13, Vikings 10

5:41 — The Patriots go back in front on another Nick Folk field goal. They're averaging 7.1 yards per play but are 0 for 3 on third down.

Patriots 10, Vikings 10

8:29 — A long, methodical Vikings drive ends in a short field goal after Matthew Judon drew a holding call against rookie RG Ed Ingram. This game is tied once again.

First quarter

Patriots 10, Vikings 7

1:28 — The Vikings' defense holds up in the red zone, forcing the Patriots to settle for a field goal.

3:43 — Kirk Cousins just threw an ugly interception to Jonathan Jones over the middle of the field. 55-yard return sets up New England in the red zone.

5:37 — After scoring touchdowns on their opening drives, both teams went three and out on their second series.

Vikings 7, Patriots 7

8:21 — Talk about an immediate answer by the Patriots. They needed just five plays to go 75 yards and score a touchdown of their own. Mac Jones completed passes of 26 and 34 yards, the latter going to Nelson Agholor for a wide open touchdown.

Vikings 7, Patriots 0

10:40 — The Vikings strike on their opening drive, exceeding their point total from Sunday's game already. They drove 80 yards, aided by a facemask penalty, and punched it in on third down with a Kirk Cousins touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson. Good start for the home team.