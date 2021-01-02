Vikings-Lions Injury Report: Who's Playing and Who's Out For Week 17?

The Vikings are in Detroit to play their regular season finale on Sunday, a matchup with the Lions that has zero playoff implications but still possesses several interesting storylines. One of the noteworthy things to watch will be the performance of a few players who have spent most of the season as backups, but will get an increased opportunity this weekend due to injuries.

Six players will miss the game for Minnesota: RB Dalvin Cook (who is back home in Miami after the death of his father), DEs Ifeadi Odenigbo (chest) and Jalyn Holmes (groin), CBs Cameron Dantzler (hamstring) and Chris Jones (groin), and LB Eric Kendricks (calf). Those absences will lead to some shuffling in playing time, mostly on the defensive side of the ball.

With no Cook, Alexander Mattison will handle lead duties in the backfield, with Mike Boone and Ameer Abdullah mixing in as well. Mattison has missed a couple games down the stretch, but shined in the second half in Seattle back in Week 5, finishing with 136 yards from scrimmage in that game. The last time the Vikings played the Lions, Mattison ran for 69 yards on 12 carries.

At defensive end, the Vikings will have just four players available: D.J. Wonnum, Hercules Mata'afa, Jordan Brailford, and Eddie Yarbrough, who was elevated from the practice squad. While Wonnum is a lock to be on the roster in 2021 and Yarbrough likely won't be, Mata'afa and Brailford could help their respective cases by playing well in Detroit.

The story is similar at cornerback. With Dantzler and Jones out, the Vikings' top two corners will be rookies Jeff Gladney and Harrison Hand. Beyond those two, snaps will go to either Dylan Mabin, Tae Hayes, or Cordrea Tankersley (the latter two were elevated from the practice squad). It would be encouraging to see Gladney and Hand play well heading into the first full offseasons of their NFL careers.

“I think Harrison last week came in and did some nice things – came in and got an interception, obviously," Mike Zimmer said. "With him, it’s just about maintaining consistency as he continues to move forward. I think he’s got a good understanding of what he’s supposed to do in all the different coverages and things like that now, so being confident and consistent [are important]."

Kendricks was obviously never going to return from a calf injury for a meaningless game. He'll wind up having missed the final five games of the year. However, linebackers Todd Davis and Troy Dye are back this week, so you likely won't have to watch Hardy Nickerson Jr. or Blake Lynch in this game.

Riley Reiff isn't on the injury report, but that's because he's not currently on the active roster. He was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday and will miss this game. Rashod Hill will step in and play left tackle.

Lastly, kicker Dan Bailey was listed as questionable on Friday, but the fact that the Vikings didn't elevate their practice squad kicker to the active roster suggests that Bailey is good to go.

The Lions will be without star receiver Kenny Golladay, but quarterback Matthew Stafford (listed as questionable with several injuries) is expected to play, per Tom Pelissero.

