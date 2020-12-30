NewsGame DaySkol Section+
Search

Dalvin Cook Won't Play Against Lions After Father's Death

Cook has returned to Miami to be with his family after losing his father, James Cook, at age 46.
Author:
Publish date:

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook won't play on Sunday against the Lions. He has returned home to Miami to be with his family after the passing of his father, James Cook, on Tuesday. James was 46 years old.

This is awful, tragic news. James Cook was reportedly diabetic, but his death on Tuesday was rather sudden and unexpected. Cook apparently wanted to finish out his strong season in Week 17, but heard the news and prioritized returning home to be with his younger siblings.

On Tuesday, Dalvin re-posted this picture of him and his father to his Instagram story:

IMG_2352

James Cook's last Instagram post, on December 21st, congratulated Dalvin on making the 2021 Pro Bowl with the caption "Proud of u son." His feed is filled with posts highlighting the accomplishments of Dalvin and his siblings, one of whom is Georgia running back James Cook, who is four years younger. Dalvin also has three sisters and an older brother.

Cook starred at Miami Central High School and played his college football at Florida State. The Vikings selected him in the second round back in 2017. He has had a second consecutive breakout season this year, finishing with 356 touches for 1,918 total yards and 17 touchdowns in just 13.5 games.

Cook made the Pro Bowl for a second consecutive year and was also named the winner of the Korey Stringer Good Guy Award, voted on by local media members and given to the Vikings player who shows the most cooperation and professionalism with the media.

The Vikings' final game of the season is a meaningless one in Detroit. They were officially eliminated from playoff contention last Friday against the Saints.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Dalvin and the entire Cook family after hearing this awful news. 

USATSI_15340932_168388404_lowres (1)
News

Dalvin Cook Won't Play Against Lions After Father's Death

USATSI_14991959_168388404_lowres (1)
News

Vikings Place Kyle Rudolph on IR, Sign Guard Kyle Hinton to Active Roster

USATSI_15360210_168388404_lowres
News

NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: Vikings Fall After New Orleans Meltdown

USATSI_15365912_168388404_lowres
News

Week 16 Was a Big One for Some Obscure Former Vikings

USATSI_14742335_168388404_lowres (3)
News

How Week 17 Will Affect The Vikings' 2021 NFL Draft Slot

USATSI_13849267_168388404_lowres (1)
News

Browns Poach Alexander Hollins Off Vikings' Practice Squad

USATSI_15359695_168388404_lowres
News

Don't Overreact to the Vikings' Embarrassing Loss to the Saints

USATSI_15359698_168388404_lowres
News

Vikings' Defense Gashed by Alvin Kamara, Saints in Shootout Loss

USATSI_13875828_168388404_lowres
News

Saints vs. Vikings Live Score Updates