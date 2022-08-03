Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw Drawing Early Comparisons to Trent Williams

The Vikings' new staff believes second-year left tackle Christian Darrisaw — the final first-round pick made by the previous regime — has a very bright future. In fact, they're so high on him that in talking to SI's Albert Breer, the name of one of the greatest left tackles of this century came up: Trent Williams.

"The Vikings are pretty high on tackle Christian Darrisaw," Breer wrote in his notebook after attending practice in Minnesota on Tuesday. "How high? Well, while Darrisaw has a ways to go to get to his level, the staff here sees shades of Trent Williams in his build and movement skills. The feeling is he’s got a chance to make a significant leap this year, perhaps into the upper echelon at his position."

That's an awfully lofty comparison, even if the term "shades of" was used to keep expectations in check. Let's make one thing clear: Darrisaw has a long, long ways to go to even be in the conversation with Williams. We're talking about one of the best left tackles of this era, a former No. 4 overall pick turned nine-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. Williams has earned a PFF grade above 90 four times — including a ridiculous 97.8 grade last season, easily leading the league — and has been at least at a 79 grade in 9 of his 11 seasons. He's one of the truly elite players in the league.

Having Williams' career is the 99.9th percentile outcome for Darrisaw. Still, you can understand where the comparison comes from, at least a little bit. Williams is 6'5", 320 pounds with 34.5-inch arms. Darrisaw is 6'5", 315 pounds with 34.25-inch arms. They both wear the No. 71. And while Darrisaw may not have quite the absurd athleticism of Williams, he's not far off. If you squint, you can envision Darrisaw becoming a top-tier player with his movement ability and power in a similar fashion to Williams.

Back in 2010, as a rookie in Washington, Williams had just a 63.4 PFF grade and allowed 11 sacks. Darrisaw was actually better than that in his rookie season, earning a 71.9 grade and allowing 5 sacks (albeit in fewer games). Does that mean Darrisaw is going to take a leap this year and then by his third season become an elite player who makes the Pro Bowl every year? No it doesn't.

But the Vikings are high on Darrisaw for a reason. Last year's No. 23 overall pick has a very exciting blend of physical tools and raw talent, and he improved over the course of his rookie season as both a run blocker and pass protector. Now it's about honing his technique and getting him to take that step and become a consistent stud on the left side.

We'll see if it happens in 2022.

For the rest of Breer's observations from attending Vikings camp and having conversations with people in the organization, click here.

