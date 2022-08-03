Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
The Breer Report: Green Bay Packers Training Camp Takeaways
The Breer Report: Green Bay Packers Training Camp Takeaways

Vikings Training Camp: Core Players Leading Smooth Coaching Transition

A host of players remaining from the Mike Zimmer era have been instrumental for new coach Kevin O’Connell. Plus, more notes from Minnesota’s camp.

We’re eight stops in, and my rental car—a pretty sweet Ford Escape, if you’re wondering—is about to get dropped off at the Minneapolis airport, after getting me here all the way from Upstate New York. After stops at the Packers, Bears, Colts, Bengals, Steelers and Browns, here’s what I saw/heard at a sweltering Vikings practice today.

1) The overriding thing I took from talking with people here is that the new guys really, really like a lot of what the old guys left for them on the roster, and in particular core players like Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, Dalvin Cook, Danielle Hunter, Eric Kendricks and Harrison Smith. And it’s not just that those guys are good players, but they’ve proven to be real program guys early on for new coach Kevin O’Connell and GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Bottom line, this is no teardown, and the team-builders here believe they’ll have a really good locker room from the jump.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell talks with receiver Justin Jefferson at training camp.

2) The Vikings are pretty high on tackle Christian Darrisaw. How high? Well, while Darrisaw has a ways to go to get to his level, the staff here sees shades of Trent Williams in his build and movement skills. The feeling is he’s got a chance to make a significant leap this year, perhaps into the upper echelon at his position.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

3) Defensive coordinator Ed Donatell is bringing the Vic Fangio defense with him to the Vikings—O’Connell brought him here in large part because of how hard the scheme has been on him as an offensive coach over the years, and because of his experience coaching with another Fangio disciple, Brandon Staley with the Rams in 2020. And one thing that the guys here think will help in getting results quickly? Having heady, veteran linebackers Eric Kendricks and Jordan Hicks as the nerve center of the unit. Both have been invaluable for Donatell early on.

4) There’s a nice second wave of players developing here too, and slot receiver K.J. Osborn and safety Cam Bynum are two to watch in that regard. Osborn’s already been productive, and should have a nice role alongside Jefferson and Thielen. Meanwhile, Bynum had an outstanding spring, and will bring a lot of versatility to his position with experience having played corner.

5) Corner is probably the biggest question here. Patrick Peterson’s been a pleasant surprise in how quickly he’s adapted to playing off the ball more—remember, at his peak, he was almost exclusively a press corner—but who’ll play opposite him remains to be seen, with Cam Dantzler and Andrew Booth battling for that spot. Tight end is one other area to watch, since Irv Smith, while plenty valuable out wide, doesn’t quite fit the traditional in-line role in the Vikings offense.

More NFL Coverage:

News And Analysis
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

YOU MAY LIKE

John Calipari gestures during a Kentucky game.
College Basketball

John Calipari, Mark Few Announce Kentucky-Gonzaga Series

The Bulldogs and Wildcats are committing to a home-and-home series over the next two college basketball seasons.

By Thomas Neumann36 minutes ago
Alex Palou ( 10 Chip Ganassi Racing) heads to his pit during the NTT IndyCar, Indy Car, IRL, USA Series Gallagher Grand Prix warm up on July 30, 2022 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
Racing

Palou’s Lawyers File to Move CGR Lawsuit to Federal Court

The legal team also stated they ‘anticipate’ filing counterclaims against Chip Ganassi Racing, including defamation.

By Madeline Coleman36 minutes ago
Jul 28, 2022; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs during training camp at the SAP Performance Facility near Levi Stadium.
Play
NFL

Samuel Disputes Reports That He Was Unhappy With 49ers Role

The All-Pro wide receiver said he was willing to do whatever it took to help the 49ers win.

By Wilton Jackson1 hour ago
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) runs the ball.
NFL

Report: Steelers, Johnson Remain Far Apart on Contract

The wide receiver and the team have yet to agree on an amount.

By Madison Williams1 hour ago
whit merrifield
MLB

Toronto Acquires Merrifield Despite Vaccination Status

Toronto lands the two-time All-Star from the Royals in exchange for a minor league infielder and a right-handed pitcher.

By Nick Selbe1 hour ago
Chris Johnson 1
Play
College Basketball

Top 2023 Combo Guard Chris Johnson Commits to Kansas

Johnson picked the Jayhawks over Arkansas, Alabama and Ole Miss.

By Jason Jordan1 hour ago
Chris Johnson
Play
College Basketball

Chris Johnson: This is Why I Chose Kansas

Johnson is the first commitment for the Jayhawks and Bill Self in the 2023 class.

By Chris Johnson1 hour ago
juan soto
Play
MLB

Relive the Hectic Final Hours Before MLB Trade Deadline

Here’s how all of Tuesday’s trade deadline action unfolded in real time.

By Emma Baccellieri and Matt Martell9 hours ago