Vikings-Raiders Live Score Updates: 2022 Preseason Week 1

Minnesota Vikings football is back.

The Vikings are in Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in their first preseason game of the 2022 campaign. It's Kevin O'Connell's NFL debut as a head coach and the first game in the careers of rookies like Lewis Cine, Andrew Booth Jr., and Ed Ingram.

13 Vikings players won't play in this game, the team announced. The list includes several prominent starters and a few players dealing with injuries.

RB Dalvin Cook

QB Kirk Cousins (illness)

CB Patrick Peterson

WR Justin Jefferson

WR Adam Thielen

S Harrison Smith

ILB Eric Kendricks

OLB Za'Darius Smith

OLB Danielle Hunter

G/C Chris Reed (injured)

DL Jullian Taylor (injured)

TE Irv Smith Jr. (thumb injury)

WR Thomas Hennigan (injured)

With Cousins not making the trip after testing positive for COVID-19, the Vikings will have just two quarterbacks during this game. Veteran Sean Mannion will start and play roughly half of the game, at which point second-year QB Kellen Mond will take over and get the rest of the game.

We'll see at least a little bit of work from numerous Vikings starters, including the first-team offensive line, their top defensive tackles, and much of the secondary.

Here are six things to watch from a Vikings standpoint in the preseason opener. And here's how to watch, listen to, or stream the game. The Raiders are 4.5-point favorites. They beat the Jaguars 27-11 in the Hall of Fame game ten days ago to kick off the NFL preseason.

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game, and follow me on Twitter for additional updates, analysis, and highlights.

Second Quarter

Raiders 10, Vikings 6

1:32 — The Vikings settle for another short field goal after a couple Mond incompletions.

2:00 — The Vikings' offense is gashing the Raiders on the ground. Both Kene Nwangwu and Ty Chandler look excellent. Mond has completed 2 of his first 3 passes and has the Vikings in the red zone.

6:19 — After an Armon Watts sack, the Vikings make a change at quarterback. Kellen Mond is presumably going to get the rest of the game.

Raiders 10, Vikings 3

8:00 — The Vikings' offense gets to the Raiders' 1 yard-line, but stalls out there. Greg Joseph hits a short field goal to get Minnesota on the board.

Raiders 10, Vikings 0

14:52 — Raiders QB Jarrett Stidham runs it in for a four-yard touchdown. Andrew Booth Jr. was called for two flags on one play earlier in the drive. A major Vikings highlight was the tackle by Brian Asamoah on the play before the touchdown.

First Quarter

4:41 — The Vikings go three and out on their second possession. Mannion was sacked on third down. Sloppy start on offense for Minnesota, which isn't surprising.

Raiders 3, Vikings 0

5:31 — A long Raiders drive, aided by an illegal contract penalty on Cameron Dantzler, ends in a short Daniel Carlson field goal.

12:47 — Mannion and the Vikings pick up a first down, then stall out and punt. Ihmir Smith-Marsette had a huge opening kickoff return that was negated by a penalty.