How To Watch, Listen, Stream Vikings at Raiders Preseason Week 1 in Las Vegas

Here's how to view the Vikings' preseason opener against the Raiders in Vegas.
The preseason opener is finally here.

The Vikings are the NFL's last team to play their first preseason game, taking on the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas on Sunday afternoon. With no Kirk Cousins, we'll see a lot of Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond in this one. This is the first of three chances for everyone on the roster to make strong impressions in a game setting.

Mannion is expected to start and play roughly half of the game. The Vikings are unlikely to play many starters, if any, or show off much of their new systems on offense and defense. Still, there's plenty to be learned.

Here's a comprehensive Vikings preview with six things to watch as they take the field for the first time under Kevin O'Connell. Who will Minnesota fans be talking about on Monday?

Here's how you can watch, listen to, or stream the game.

Broadcast Information

Location: Allegiant Stadium in Paraside, NV

Game Time: 3:25 p.m. CT (1:25 p.m. local)

Betting Line: Raiders -4 (O/U 36.5)

TV Channel: NFL Network, FOX 9 (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber), FOX 9+

Radio: 100.3 KFAN

Online/Streaming: FuboTV (free 7-day trial), Hulu + Live TV, Sling

