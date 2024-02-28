Vikings Rank 2nd in This Year's NFLPA Player Satisfaction Survey

The Vikings once again received high marks across the board from their players.

The Vikings lost their top spot from last year, but they still earned rave reviews in the second annual NFLPA report cards, which were released on Wednesday. They fell one spot from first to second, trailing only the Dolphins.

Despite no longer being No. 1, this is still high praise for the Vikings' organization. These report cards, which were filled out by players last season, measure their satisfaction with their working environment and the overall quality of the player experience provided by the franchise in a wide variety of areas.

"Minnesota, along with Miami, have separated themselves into their own tier in terms of what it means to run a world-class NFL workplace," reads the Vikings' summary.

The Vikings continue to impress across all categories in our second annual survey. Their facilities are incredible; their staff is rated highly by players; and the workplace experience for Vikings players is enhanced by the continued commitment by ownership to providing a world-class experience for players. As an example, Vikings players unanimously believe that their strength staff contribute to their success by supporting each player with the best possible individualized plan; and for the second straight year, Kevin O’Connell stands out as a head coach for whom players enjoy working. Zygi Wilf ranks second among all club owners and ownership groups, which shows how much confidence players have in his willingness to create a workplace that, in many areas, sets the standard across the NFL.

Here's how the Vikings scored in the 11 sub-categories:

That's four first-place finishes, four more second-place ranks, and nothing lower than a B. Notably, the Vikings' lowest finish came in regards to their training staff, and they just parted ways with head athletic trainer Uriah Myrie last month.

It's also worth pointing out that Kevin O'Connell was rated as the second-best head coach in the league by his players. From the report card:

98% of players feel Kevin O’Connell is efficient with their time (5th overall)

The players believe Kevin O’Connell is very willing to listen to the locker room (1st overall)

These are all extremely good looks for the Vikings and their organization. It doesn't mean that's going to translate to winning — the two-time defending champion Chiefs ranked 31st this year — but it also can only help them out moving forward. Players will use these grades as a factor when making free agency decisions, among other things.

