Vikings Rookies Andrew Booth Jr. and Ed Ingram Sign Contracts as Training Camp Begins

Vikings second-round picks Andrew Booth Jr. and Ed Ingram signed their rookie contracts on Sunday, meaning all 10 of Minnesota's draft picks have now put pen to paper. Whatever the reasons for the delay may have been, they're now irrelevant as both players are ready to go for training camp.

For Booth, the No. 42 overall pick out of Clemson, his rookie deal is worth $8.31 million over four years. Ingram, the 59th pick, gets a contract worth just shy of $6 million. Those values are pre-determined based on draft slot, but things like signing bonus and guaranteed money are still negotiated, which is why some draft picks sign later than others.

Booth and Ingram were among 31 players who reported to the Vikings' TCO Performance Center facility in Eagan on Sunday, marking the start of training camp. In addition to the 10 draft picks and nine undrafted rookies, 12 veterans also reported. That list includes quarterbacks Kirk Cousins, Sean Mannion, and Kellen Mond, tight ends Irv Smith Jr. and Johnny Mundt, and second-year players Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Jaylen Twyman.

The rest of the 90-man roster will report to camp on Tuesday, with the first practice set for Wednesday. The Vikings are at 89 players right now, with one open spot that will presumably be filled shortly.

Per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press, the Vikings looked into working out running back JaQuan Hardy, but he's signing with the Eagles instead.

