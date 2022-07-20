Updates on Unsigned Vikings Rookies Ed Ingram, Andrew Booth Jr. Ahead of Training Camp

With the start of training camp just days away, two of the Vikings' top draft picks have still not signed their rookie contracts.

Second-rounders Andrew Booth Jr. and Ed Ingram are the only members of Minnesota's 10-man 2022 draft class who have not yet put pen to paper. Rookies will report to TCO Performance Center on Sunday the 24th, so the clock is ticking.

The good news is that Ingram is expected to sign his deal in time to report to camp, according to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. That will allow him to get going on his pursuit of the Vikings' vacant starting job at right guard, where he'll be competing with veterans Jesse Davis and Chris Reed.

The rest of the roster reports to camp on Tuesday the 26th, with the team's first full practice set to take place the next day.

Booth's status remains up in the air. The cornerback out of Clemson has a chance to play a major role for the Vikings this season, so they'd obviously like to get him signed in time to report on Sunday.

What's taking so long? This article from Packer Central's Bill Huber on Green Bay second round pick Christian Watson, who is also unsigned as of now, likely explains it.

Although the values of rookie contracts are set in stone based on draft slot, there is some negotiating that happens to determine the exact structure of the deals. In this case, the holdup is probably related to the amount of guaranteed money that's written into the contract, based on changing precedents.

Here's Huber with more specifics:

Watson was the 34th pick of this year’s draft. The 34th pick of last year’s draft also was used on a receiver, with the Jets grabbing Elijah Moore. For the first time at that draft slot, the first three seasons of his contract were fully guaranteed. So, that’s the precedent from which the Packers were working. That precedent has been blown up. With the 37th pick of this year’s draft, the Houston Texans drafted safety Jalen Pitre. On May 11, they signed him to a contract that guaranteed every penny of the first three years of his contract. With the 38th pick, the Atlanta Falcons drafted edge defender Arnold Ebiketie. Last week, they signed him to a contract that also guaranteed every penny of his first three seasons. By contrast, last year’s No. 37 pick was used on offensive lineman Landon Dickerson. The Eagles guaranteed Years 1 and 2 and about one-third of Year 3. A source not affiliated with the Packers or Watson said, because of the Pitre and Ebiketie deals, the first few selections in Round 2 are looking for some guaranteed money in Year 4. Just how much guaranteed money Watson will get in 2025 is the sticking point.

The logical explanation, unless there's something else I'm unaware of, is that Booth — who was the 42nd pick in this year's draft — and his agent are pushing for his first three years to be fully guaranteed and for some guaranteed money in the fourth year.

11 second-round picks remain unsigned, so it may just be a question of when those dominoes begin to fall.

If Booth hasn't put pen to paper by Sunday, the start of his first NFL training camp could end up being delayed.

Thanks for reading.