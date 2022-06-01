Vikings Sign Albert Wilson to One-Year Deal, Add Veteran Depth to Receiver Room

The Vikings have signed veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson to a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This is an interesting move that adds some depth, experience, and athleticism to the Vikings' already-deep wide receiver room. Wilson, who turns 30 in July, is a former undrafted free agent who is entering his eighth NFL season. At 5'9", 195 pounds with 4.43 speed, he has a fun athletic profile that the Vikings might be able to utilize effectively.

Wilson has never been a super productive receiver; he has 2,499 receiving yards in seven seasons with the Chiefs and Dolphins, with single-season bests of 62 catches (twice), 554 yards (2017), and four touchdowns (2018). But he has a versatile skillset with the speed and agility to make people miss in the open field. Wilson has good hands and can accelerate quickly with the ball in his hands, making him a weapon on screens and other short routes during his career.

Back in college, Wilson was a dominant player at Georgia State. He ranks second in school history with 3,190 yards and first with 23 touchdowns. Wilson was also a prolific kick and punt returner for the Panthers.

After going undrafted in 2014, perhaps due to his small stature, Wilson was signed by the Chiefs. He spent the four seasons in Kansas City, putting up a strong 62/554/3 line in his final year in 2017. Wilson signed a three-year deal with the Dolphins that offseason and was a solid third or fourth option in Miami for a couple years.

Wilson opted out of the COVID-impacted 2020 season, then had the least productive year of his career in 2021 with just a 25/213/0 receiving line.

With the Vikings, Wilson is joining a deep group of wideouts that includes a clear-cut top three in Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and K.J. Osborn, and intriguing depth options like Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Bisi Johnson, and rookie Jalen Nailor. Wilson will compete for a roster spot and will look to carve out a role in the offense.

One thing working in Wilson's favor is that he's a unique, versatile player. He has 27 career rushing attempts for 160 yards and a touchdown and has even completed 2 of 4 NFL passing attempts for 72 yards and a TD. Wilson hasn't returned punts in the NFL, but he did it in college, so he could be in the mix for that job in Minnesota.

It's presumably a very cheap deal, so expectations shouldn't be high, but it's possible Wilson will be able to work his way onto the field for the Vikings in 2022.

This signing presumably rules out the Vikings reuniting with Dede Westbrook, who they worked out on Tuesday.

