InsideTheVikings
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Vikings Sign Former XFL, Ole Miss Linebacker DeMarquis Gates

Will Ragatz

After several days without any transactions, the Vikings have made a move in free agency. It's not exactly a big one, but it's a move nonetheless. They've signed former Houston Roughnecks (XFL) linebacker DeMarquis Gates to a one-year deal.

Gates was a standout through the first five weeks of the XFL season, which was halted and eventually cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Playing for the undefeated Roughnecks, Gates was seventh in the league with 32 tackles, and had also recorded three passes defended, two sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble.

The 24-year-old Gates played at Ole Miss from 2014 through 2017. Over his last two collegiate seasons, he recorded 193 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, and six sacks. Gates then had a brief stint with the Browns as an undrafted free agent before starring for the Memphis Express in the Alliance of American Football (AAF). He led the Express in tackles.

After the AAF folded, Gates spent 2019 training camp with the Redskins. Now, after once again playing at a high level in a lower-level league, he'll get his third shot to crack an NFL roster or practice squad.

Gates is the sixth linebacker on the Vikings roster. He joins a group headlined by Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr that also includes Eric Wilson, Ben Gedeon, and 2019 fifth-round pick Cameron Smith. Special teams stud Kentrell Brothers is a free agent and might not return.

NFL teams were able to sign XFL players beginning on Monday. Gates was not among our five players for the Vikings to target, but this is a solid depth addition.

The signing was first reported by Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page, and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vikings Free Agency: Five Wide Receivers Who Are Still Available

If the Vikings want to add a veteran receiver, there are still plenty of options, including Breshad Perriman and Robby Anderson.

Will Ragatz

by

Footballfan55

Should the Vikings Trade Up in the First Round of the NFL Draft?

With all of the draft capital possessed by the Vikings, they might consider moving up in the first round to go get a potential star.

Will Ragatz

How The Stefon Diggs Trade Came Together In a Matter of Hours

MMQB's Albert Breer has some details on how the Vikings and Bills came to an agreement on a Stefon Diggs trade.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Mock Draft Roundup 5.0: How Does Diggs Trade Change Things?

Let's check in on some of the latest NFL mock drafts to see what the Vikings do with their extra first-round pick.

Will Ragatz

by

FrickenVikeThat

Former Vikings Receiver Laquon Treadwell Signs With Falcons

The Vikings' 2016 first-round pick is off to a fresh start with Atlanta.

Will Ragatz

by

Footballfan55

Five XFL Stars The Vikings Could Sign To Bolster Depth

NFL teams can sign XFL players starting on Monday morning. Here are five players who could interest the Vikings.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Re-Sign Swing Tackle Rashod Hill; Will They Restructure Riley Reiff's Contract?

The Vikings retain an important depth piece on the offensive line by bringing back Hill.

Will Ragatz

Three Takeaways From The Vikings' Acquisition of Michael Pierce

What does the Vikings' signing of the former Ravens nose tackle mean going forward?

Will Ragatz

Vikings Salary Cap Space: Restructuring Danielle Hunter's Contract Frees Up $6 Million

By restructuring Danielle Hunter's contract, the Vikings might have cleared up enough room for another move in free agency.

Will Ragatz

Everson Griffen Announces He Won't Be Returning to Vikings

Longtime Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen won't be returning to Minnesota next season.

Will Ragatz

by

Johnny Football