The Vikings Should Sign Jason Peters To A One-Year Deal

The Eagles announced on Thursday that they are mutually parting ways with Jason Peters after 11 seasons, meaning the 38-year-old left tackle has become a free agent. With news also breaking on Thursday that the Redskins have made Trent Williams available for a trade, the offensive tackle market got a lot better in the span of a single day.

The Vikings, who figure to be looking for a new left tackle this offseason, were surely monitoring Thursday's news. But let's make one thing clear: they're not going to trade for Williams. They would have to give up a lot and pay him a lot, and the Vikings aren't in a position for a move like that to make any type of sense.

Peters is a different story. A 16-year veteran, he's in the twilight of his career and won't command a long-term deal or a huge payday. But despite his age, Peters is still playing at an extremely high level and would upgrade a lot of offensive lines around the league.

So here's the plan for the Vikings this offseason. Release Riley Reiff, saving $8.8 million against the cap, and sign Peters to a one-year deal for roughly $7 million. Then draft a left tackle of the future in one of the first few rounds in April. Rookie tackles aren't typically ready to play at a high level right away, so Peters serves as a stopgap in 2020 while a rookie (and 2019 sixth-rounder Oli Udoh) develop.

Related: Offensive Tackles Who Impressed at Combine and Could Interest Vikings

Peters isn't the only reasonably-priced veteran who could fill the bridge role – Andrew Whitworth is another name that comes to mind – but the former Eagle is intriguing because he has shown he's still capable of being one of the league's best tackles. Peters ranked sixth out of 81 qualifying tackles in PFF's grades last season at age 37, including the fourth-best pass blocking score. Outside of a down year in 2018, he's been at or above an outstanding 82 grade every year since 2010.

Peters went undrafted out of Arkansas in 2004, and has carved out a borderline Hall of Fame career since then. He spent his first five seasons with the Bills before being traded to the Eagles prior to the 2009 season. Peters had been with the Eagles for the last 11 seasons, winning Super Bowl LII after the 2017 season. He's a nine-time Pro Bowler and a two-time first team All-Pro.

The Vikings should find a way to get Peters in purple next year, and groom a rookie to be ready to take over in 2021.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page, and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.