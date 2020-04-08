InsideTheVikings
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Where Do The Vikings Stand in SI's Pre-Draft NFL Power Rankings?

Will Ragatz

Sports Illustrated NFL writer Jenny Vrentas released her pre-draft power rankings on Wednesday. Even though there's no way of knowing when football will return – or in what form – the league has continued forward with its offseason schedule, so these rankings operate under the assumption that there will be an NFL season this fall, Vrentas wrote.

Will there be football in 2020? Should we be doing power rankings without knowing the answer? These are very real questions. Of course, with the NFL having plowed through free agency, and barreling ahead toward the NFL draft, teams are acquiring players and shaping rosters as if there will be a season this year. So today, we are sharing our post-free agency, pre-draft, mid-quarantine power ranking. If nothing else, it’s fodder for discussion as you scroll through Amazon wondering when, if ever, Clorox wipes will come back in stock.

The Vikings, after an offseason featuring more notable departures than additions, check in at No. 14 in the rankings. That's a solid dropoff over the past two months, as most post-Super Bowl power rankings had Minnesota firmly in the top ten.

As things stand heading into the draft, 14th feels just about right for a Vikings team that has lost Stefon Diggs, Everson Griffen, Mackensie Alexander, and other important players. They still have enough big-name talent to warrant a spot in the upper half of the league, but there are too many holes on the roster right now to keep the Vikings in the top ten. If those holes can be filled with emerging young players, instant-impact rookies, or veteran free agents, the Vikings could easily out-perform this current ranking. However, that's not something that can be counted on at the moment.

Here's what Vrentas wrote about the Vikings in explaining their position in the rankings:

They extended Kirk Cousins, but the identity of the Vikings under Mike Zimmer has been their defense, and there were extensive losses on that side of the ball this offseason. The Vikings’ top three corners are now gone, as well as Everson Griffen and Stephen Weatherly on the defensive line.

The Vikings' ranking still places them second among NFC North teams behind only the Packers (No. 5) and firmly ahead of the Bears (No. 23) and the Lions (No. 28).

Related: Complete NFC North Free Agency Breakdown

The Vikings are ranked seventh among all NFC teams, trailing last year's top contenders, as well as the Eagles, Cowboys, and Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

For Vrentas's complete rankings and explanation for each team, click here.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page, and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Veteran Offensive Tackles the Vikings Could Still Target in Free Agency

Who is still out there on the free agent market at offensive tackle?

Will Ragatz

by

VikingLove

Vikings Projected to Receive Three More Compensatory Picks in 2021 Draft

The Vikings should have an impressive haul of picks in next year's draft.

Will Ragatz

Ranking the Top Five Single Season QB Performances in Vikings History

Where does Kirk Cousins' 2019 performance stack up among the best seasons in Vikings history?

Will Ragatz

by

VikingLove

NFL Officially Planning on Fully Virtual Draft

Roger Goodell confirmed the plan in a memo on Monday. This year's draft will be unlike anything we've ever seen before.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Mock Draft Roundup: The Draft Network Releases Eight New Mocks

Let's take a look at some more mock drafts, shall we?

Will Ragatz

How Do Current and Former Vikings Factor Into SI's "Position U" Series?

Sports Illustrated recently concluded its Position U series, looking at the college program that has produced the most talent at each position.

Will Ragatz

Adrian Peterson, Cordarrelle Patterson Named to NFL All-Decade Team; Harrison Smith Snubbed

wo former Vikings were honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Monday.

Will Ragatz

With Added Weight, Could Hercules Mata'afa Emerge For the Vikings in Year Three?

The Vikings need to find a pass-rushing threat at defensive tackle. Could it be Mata'afa?

Will Ragatz

by

purpleblood

Dalvin Cook is Aiming For 2,000 Yards in 2020

The Vikings running back isn't shy about making his goal known.

Will Ragatz

by

Footballfan55

Three Vikings Mock Draft Scenarios: Trading Up, Staying Put, and Trading Back

The Vikings have a lot of firepower to move around in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Will Ragatz

by

govs127