Which NFC North Team Has Improved Most In Free Agency?

It's been two weeks since the free agency period began, and while some teams have clearly gotten better, others have taken steps back. We won't be able to fully assess a team's complete offseason until after the draft, but we can still examine what they've done so far.

Let's take a look around the NFC North to see which teams are likely to improve next year and which ones might find themselves regressing.

2019 standings:

Green Bay Packers (13-3, 6-0 division) Minnesota Vikings (10-6, 2-4) Chicago Bears (8-8, 4-2) Detroit Lions (3-12-1, 0-6)

Green Bay Packers

Lost: T Bryan Bulaga, LB Kyle Fackrell, LB B.J. Goodson, TE Jimmy Graham, LB Blake Martinez, FB Dan Vitale, WR Geronimo Allison

Re-signed: RB Tyler Ervin, TE Marcedes Lewis, S Will Redmond

Added: LB Christian Kirksey, T Rick Wagner, WR Devin Funchess

Draft capital ranking: 24th

Draft needs: WR, LB, TE, IDL, CB

Analysis: The Packers haven't seen much turnover this offseason, and for the time being should remain favorites to repeat in the division. However, they downgraded at right tackle by going from Bulaga to Wagner and didn't make any splash moves. Losing three linebackers isn't ideal, but Kirksey was a strong pickup to replace Martinez. Adding Funchess doesn't move the needle much; they still need to add weapons to surround Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, and Aaron Jones.

Verdict: Regression from their 13-win season should be expected, but the Packers have mostly maintained the status quo.

Minnesota Vikings

Lost: WR Stefon Diggs, CB Trae Waynes, DE Everson Griffen, CB Mackensie Alexander, DT Linval Joseph, G Josh Kline, CB Xavier Rhodes, S Jayron Kearse, DE Stephen Weatherly, S Andrew Sendejo, TE David Morgan, WR Laquon Treadwell

Re-signed: K Dan Bailey, P Britton Colquitt, FB CJ Ham, LB Eric Wilson (RFA tender), T Rashod Hill, G Dakota Dozier, C/G Brett Jones, QB Sean Mannion, RB Ameer Abdullah

Franchise tag: S Anthony Harris

Added: DT Michael Pierce, WR Tajae Sharpe, DT/DE Anthony Zettel, LB DeMarquis Gates

Draft capital ranking: 12th



Draft needs: CB, WR, OT, IOL, IDL, EDGE

Analysis: There's no doubt that the Vikings have lost a lot this offseason. Diggs will be very difficult to replace, and while adding Sharpe was a solid move, they still need another receiver to pair with Adam Thielen. Losing three corners is going to be difficult, even if Rhodes was awful last year and Waynes ended up being overpaid. Pierce for Joseph is an upgrade. Releasing Kline didn't make a lot of sense, as the Vikings now have needs at both guard spots in addition to another long-term tackle opposite Brian O'Neill. They also need to replenish their depth at safety and edge.

Verdict: They still have a lot of talent, but given their roster holes, the Vikings might need to have a 2017 Saints-esque draft – or have a bunch of young players make major leaps forward – if they're going to win the division next year. Regression should be expected at this point.

Chicago Bears

Lost: LB Nick Kwiatkowski, S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, DT Nick Williams, LB Leonard Floyd, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, G Kyle Long (retired), WR Taylor Gabriel, QB Chase Daniel, T Cornelius Lucas

Re-signed: LB Danny Trevathan, DT Roy Robertson-Harris (RFA tender), S Deon Bush, DE Brent Urban, LB Devante Bond, LB Isaiah Irving, LS Patrick Scales, QB Tyler Bray

Added: LB Robert Quinn, LB Barkevious Mingo, TE Jimmy Graham, QB Nick Foles, CB Artie Burns, S Jordan Lucas, S Kentrell Brice, TE Demetrius Harris, T Germain Ifedi

Draft capital ranking: 29th

Draft needs: IOL, CB, S, OT, QB, WR

Analysis: The Bears made a major splash in free agency by adding Quinn to a front seven that is already one of the league's best. They lost a few important defensive pieces in Kwiatkowski and Williams, but added or retained players who can fill their roles. The defense should be really good again (though the secondary is a bit of a concern), but the offense remains a question mark. Who's the QB in Chicago, Foles or Trubisky? Neither answer is particularly inspiring, but Foles did win a Super Bowl with a similarly strong defense. Giving Jimmy Graham $16 million over two years was a head-scratching move. The Bears don't have a pick in the draft until No. 43.

Verdict: The Bears made a good defense better by adding Quinn, and bringing in Foles could prove to be a smart move. If they can figure things out on offense, there's definitely a path to contending in the division.

Detroit Lions

Lost: CB Darius Slay, DT Damon Harrison Jr., C/G Graham Glasgow, DT A'Shawn Robinson, T Rick Wagner, TE Logan Thomas, LB Devon Kennard, QB Jeff Driskel, S AJ Howard, P Sam Martin, CB Rashaan Melvin, RB JD McKissic, QB Kyle Sloter

Re-signed: WR Danny Amendola, G Oday Aboushi, S Miles Killebrew, LS Don Muhlbach

Added: CB Desmond Trufant, T Halapoulivaati Vaitai, LB Jamie Collins, DT Nick Williams, DT Danny Shelton, LB Reggie Ragland, S Jayron Kearse, S Duron Harmon, LB Elijah Lee, CB Tony McRae, QB Chase Daniel, WR Geronimo Allison, C Russell Bodine, WR Geremy Davis, G Joshua Garnett

Draft capital ranking: 3rd



Draft needs: CB, IDL, EDGE, IOL

Analysis: The Lions have seen more turnover than any other team in the division, and you'd think that would be a good thing for a team that only won three games last year. But they may have actually managed to get worse. Losing Slay hurts, but Trufant is a solid replacement and Jeff Okudah is likely on his way in April. Williams and Shelton for Harrison and Robinson is probably an upgrade on the defensive line. The issue is that they don't have a replacement for Glasgow on the offensive line, and the big-money additions of Vaitai and Collins seem like overpays. It was very on-brand for Matt Patricia to bring in three former Patriots. Luckily, this team has a ton of draft capital.

Verdict: It's hard to know what to make of the Lions' offseason. They'll probably improve, but they're still a ways away from making serious noise in the NFC North. If they're terrible again, Patricia is probably getting fired.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page, and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.