Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Vikings-Steelers Score Prediction, Betting Preview: Who Wins on Thursday Night Football?

    Will the Vikings snap a two-game losing streak and take down the Steelers on TNF?
    Author:

    Nobody needs a win right now more than Mike Zimmer and the Minnesota Vikings.

    Coming off an embarrassing loss to the previously-winless Lions that sent them two games below .500 once again, the 5-7 Vikings are looking to get back in the win column and restore their dignity on a national stage this week. They're facing the only other team to play the Lions this season and not emerge victorious, the inconsistent 6-5-1 Pittsburgh Steelers.

    Vikings-Steelers Preview: Breaking Down a Big Game For Two 'In The Hunt' Teams

    Although Zimmer and the Vikings are desperate for a win to stay alive in the NFC wild card race, the Steelers also badly need this game to help their chances in the AFC playoff hunt. I'm expecting an intense, physical affair with some weirdness mixed in, and both of these teams have played close games all year so there's no reason to expect anything different this time out.

    Read More

    The Vikings are three-point home favorites, which still feels odd to me. They're 3-2 at home this season, but only one of those wins came by more than three points, and that was way back in September. The Vikings are also without Adam Thielen, Christian Darrisaw, and potentially Dalvin Cook as well, leaving them shorthanded on offense. They do get some key pieces back on defense, which will be important against a Steelers offense that has shown some signs of life recently.

    If I'm betting on this game, I'm taking the Steelers +3 (and the +145 moneyline if you're feeling bold). In a game that feels likely to come down to the final play, you might as well take the points. I'd also lean towards the under on the 43.5-point total, as Thursday games are frequently a bit sloppy and both of these teams have some big-time players on the defensive side of the ball.

    Score prediction: Steelers 23, Vikings 20

    Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

    USATSI_16965935 (1)
    News

    Vikings-Steelers Score Prediction, Betting Preview: Who Wins on Thursday Night Football?

    49 seconds ago
    USATSI_15225108
    News

    Vikings-Steelers TNF Preview: Breaking Down a Critical Game For Two 'In The Hunt' Teams

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17208282_168388404_lowres
    News

    Final Vikings Injury Report vs. Steelers: Adam Thielen Out, Dalvin Cook Questionable

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17299863
    News

    NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Vikings Rightfully Plummet After Detroit Debacle

    Dec 7, 2021
    USATSI_16836397_168388404_lowres (1)
    News

    Vikings to Get Patrick Peterson, Anthony Barr Back vs. Steelers — And Maybe Others

    Dec 7, 2021
    TNF
    News

    Vikings Open as 3.5-Point Favorites vs. Steelers on Thursday Night Football, For Some Reason

    Dec 6, 2021
    USATSI_17299795
    News

    The Vikings' Defensive Approach on the Lions' Game-Winning Drive Made No Sense

    Dec 6, 2021
    JJ1
    News

    Justin Jefferson's Continued Dominance a Silver Lining for Vikings in Lions Loss

    Dec 6, 2021