Vikings-Steelers Score Prediction, Betting Preview: Who Wins on Thursday Night Football?

Nobody needs a win right now more than Mike Zimmer and the Minnesota Vikings.

Coming off an embarrassing loss to the previously-winless Lions that sent them two games below .500 once again, the 5-7 Vikings are looking to get back in the win column and restore their dignity on a national stage this week. They're facing the only other team to play the Lions this season and not emerge victorious, the inconsistent 6-5-1 Pittsburgh Steelers.

Vikings-Steelers Preview: Breaking Down a Big Game For Two 'In The Hunt' Teams

Although Zimmer and the Vikings are desperate for a win to stay alive in the NFC wild card race, the Steelers also badly need this game to help their chances in the AFC playoff hunt. I'm expecting an intense, physical affair with some weirdness mixed in, and both of these teams have played close games all year so there's no reason to expect anything different this time out.

The Vikings are three-point home favorites, which still feels odd to me. They're 3-2 at home this season, but only one of those wins came by more than three points, and that was way back in September. The Vikings are also without Adam Thielen, Christian Darrisaw, and potentially Dalvin Cook as well, leaving them shorthanded on offense. They do get some key pieces back on defense, which will be important against a Steelers offense that has shown some signs of life recently.

If I'm betting on this game, I'm taking the Steelers +3 (and the +145 moneyline if you're feeling bold). In a game that feels likely to come down to the final play, you might as well take the points. I'd also lean towards the under on the 43.5-point total, as Thursday games are frequently a bit sloppy and both of these teams have some big-time players on the defensive side of the ball.

Score prediction: Steelers 23, Vikings 20

