Vikings Super Bowl and MVP Odds in 2020

Will Ragatz

Although the 2020 offseason still has many months remaining, Vegas is constantly looking to the future. So even though there are still countless questions to be answered about the Vikings before the regular season starts, there are currently odds that you can place money on regarding who will win Super Bowl LV in Tampa and who will taken home the 2020 NFL MVP, among other things.

The Vikings, who were one of the final eight teams standing last season, are not viewed as one of the league's top contenders, but they're also not projected to drop out of playoff contention. Their over-under win total has been set at 9.5, which makes perfect sense given that they've averaged exactly 9.5 wins per regular season (57 in six seasons) since Mike Zimmer took the reigns as head coach in 2014.

Super Bowl LV Odds (Per Bovada)

  • Chiefs +500
  • Ravens +650
  • 49ers +750
  • Patriots +1100
  • Saints +1100
  • Seahawks +1500
  • Packers +1600
  • Eagles +1800
  • Cowboys +2000
  • Steelers +2500
  • Titans +2500
  • Vikings +2500
  • Rams +2800
  • Bills +2800
  • Browns +3300
  • Texans +3300
  • Bears +3500
  • Falcons +4000
  • Raiders +4000
  • Colts +4000
  • Chargers +4000
  • Buccaneers +5000
  • Broncos +6000
  • Cardinals +7500
  • Panthers +8000
  • Giants +8000
  • Jets +8000
  • Lions +8000
  • Jaguars +10000
  • Dolphins +12500
  • Bengals +13000
  • Redskins +13000

The Vikings are tied for tenth, which feels about right at this juncture. They trail six NFC teams. Of those six, the 49ers, Saints (with Drew Brees coming back), Packers, and Seahawks seem to have obvious paths to being the four best teams in the conference. The Vikings may take offense to being behind the Cowboys and Eagles, both of whom they beat in 2019, but those are both large market teams with big fanbases. These odds are designed to make Vegas money, not to predict the final standings.

2020 NFL MVP Odds (Per BetOnline.ag)

  • Patrick Mahomes +600
  • Lamar Jackson +650
  • Russell Wilson +900
  • Deshaun Watson +1400
  • Carson Wentz +1800
  • Dak Prescott +1800
  • Kyler Murray +2000
  • Aaron Rodgers +2200
  • Drew Brees +2200
  • Christian McCaffrey +2500
  • Ezekiel Elliott +2800
  • Jameis Winston +2800
  • Tom Brady +2800
  • Baker Mayfield +3300
  • Matt Ryan +3300
  • Ben Roethlisberger +4000
  • Jimmy Garoppolo +4000
  • Josh Allen +4000
  • Kirk Cousins +4000
  • Philip Rivers +4000
  • Cam Newton +5000
  • Derrick Henry +5000
  • Jared Goff +5000
  • Matthew Stafford +5000
  • Dalvin Cook +6600
  • Daniel Jones +6600
  • Joe Burrow +6600
  • Michael Thomas +6600
  • Tua Tagovailoa +6600
  • Nick Chubb +6600
  • Ryan Tannehill +8000
  • Saquon Barkley +8000
  • Sam Darnold +8000

Cousins being tied for 16th at +4000 might not be the worst bet of all time, though I wouldn't recommend putting a significant amount of money on it. Cousins actually garnered some MVP buzz last season during his outstanding midseason stretch, before falling firmly out of the race towards the end of the season. With a healthy Adam Thielen and an upgraded O-line, it's not impossible to see the path (though the past two winners, Mahomes and Jackson, are going to be very difficult to surpass).

As for Cook, his odds should probably be even longer. Only one running back – the Vikings' Adrian Peterson in 2012 – has won the award since 2007. If McCaffrey couldn't win it this year, we may never see a running back win it again. I suppose a ridiculous season yardage-wise paired with a team that actually makes the playoffs could get a player into the discussion, but it's almost guaranteed to go to a quarterback every year.

