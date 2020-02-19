Vikings Super Bowl and MVP Odds in 2020

Although the 2020 offseason still has many months remaining, Vegas is constantly looking to the future. So even though there are still countless questions to be answered about the Vikings before the regular season starts, there are currently odds that you can place money on regarding who will win Super Bowl LV in Tampa and who will taken home the 2020 NFL MVP, among other things.

The Vikings, who were one of the final eight teams standing last season, are not viewed as one of the league's top contenders, but they're also not projected to drop out of playoff contention. Their over-under win total has been set at 9.5, which makes perfect sense given that they've averaged exactly 9.5 wins per regular season (57 in six seasons) since Mike Zimmer took the reigns as head coach in 2014.

Super Bowl LV Odds (Per Bovada)

Chiefs +500

Ravens +650

49ers +750

Patriots +1100

Saints +1100

Seahawks +1500

Packers +1600

Eagles +1800

Cowboys +2000

Steelers +2500

Titans +2500

Vikings +2500

Rams +2800

Bills +2800

Browns +3300

Texans +3300

Bears +3500

Falcons +4000

Raiders +4000

Colts +4000

Chargers +4000

Buccaneers +5000

Broncos +6000

Cardinals +7500

Panthers +8000

Giants +8000

Jets +8000

Lions +8000

Jaguars +10000

Dolphins +12500

Bengals +13000

Redskins +13000

The Vikings are tied for tenth, which feels about right at this juncture. They trail six NFC teams. Of those six, the 49ers, Saints (with Drew Brees coming back), Packers, and Seahawks seem to have obvious paths to being the four best teams in the conference. The Vikings may take offense to being behind the Cowboys and Eagles, both of whom they beat in 2019, but those are both large market teams with big fanbases. These odds are designed to make Vegas money, not to predict the final standings.

2020 NFL MVP Odds (Per BetOnline.ag)

Patrick Mahomes +600

Lamar Jackson +650

Russell Wilson +900

Deshaun Watson +1400

Carson Wentz +1800

Dak Prescott +1800

Kyler Murray +2000

Aaron Rodgers +2200

Drew Brees +2200

Christian McCaffrey +2500

Ezekiel Elliott +2800

Jameis Winston +2800

Tom Brady +2800

Baker Mayfield +3300

Matt Ryan +3300

Ben Roethlisberger +4000

Jimmy Garoppolo +4000

Josh Allen +4000

Kirk Cousins +4000

Philip Rivers +4000

Rivers +4000 Cam Newton +5000

Derrick Henry +5000

Jared Goff +5000

Matthew Stafford +5000

Dalvin Cook +6600

Daniel Jones +6600

Joe Burrow +6600

Michael Thomas +6600

Tua Tagovailoa +6600

Nick Chubb +6600

Ryan Tannehill +8000

Saquon Barkley +8000

Sam Darnold +8000

Cousins being tied for 16th at +4000 might not be the worst bet of all time, though I wouldn't recommend putting a significant amount of money on it. Cousins actually garnered some MVP buzz last season during his outstanding midseason stretch, before falling firmly out of the race towards the end of the season. With a healthy Adam Thielen and an upgraded O-line, it's not impossible to see the path (though the past two winners, Mahomes and Jackson, are going to be very difficult to surpass).

As for Cook, his odds should probably be even longer. Only one running back – the Vikings' Adrian Peterson in 2012 – has won the award since 2007. If McCaffrey couldn't win it this year, we may never see a running back win it again. I suppose a ridiculous season yardage-wise paired with a team that actually makes the playoffs could get a player into the discussion, but it's almost guaranteed to go to a quarterback every year.