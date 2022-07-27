Vikings Training Camp Recap, Day 1: Andrew Booth Jr. Picks Off Kirk Cousins

Minnesota Vikings training camp is underway at TCO Performance Center.

The first camp practice under Kevin O'Connell and his new coaching staff wasn't overly eventful, as the pads have yet to come on (that's coming soon). But there were still some notable performances and individual highlights from Wednesday's session, the first of 17 practices that will take place during camp.

Injury-wise, there isn't much to report. We already knew Nate Hairston (NFI), Blake Proehl (PUP), and Ryan Connelly (PUP) weren't going to practice. The only unexpected absence of note from Day 1 was that of starting linebacker Jordan Hicks, who missed practice with "a non-Covid illness," per the Vikings. "He was held out of practice for precautionary reasons."

Hicks was replaced by third-year LB Troy Dye with the first-team defense.

In depth chart news, Cam Bynum remains the starting safety opposite Harrison Smith, as was the case throughout the spring. Rookie Lewis Cine will have to earn that spot. Jesse Davis, not Chris Reed, was the right guard with the starting offensive line.

The second-team OL, from left to right, was Oli Udoh, Reed, Austin Schlottmann, Ed Ingram, and Blake Brandel.

Let's run through a few highlights.

Andrew Booth Jr. makes the play of the day

Booth, the Vikings' second-round pick out of Clemson, was limited in the spring while recovering from offseason sports hernia surgery. He's now fully healthy and is already showing what he can do. Booth had the biggest highlight of practice when he slid underneath a low Kirk Cousins throw intended for Justin Jefferson in 11-on-11s, securing the interception and popping up to return it with all of his defensive teammates celebrating alongside him.

The pick was impressive, but Booth looked fluid and bursty throughout all of his first NFL training camp practice. Afterwards, he talked about loving how he fits into this defensive scheme, which is similarly complex to the one he played in at Clemson. He also said he's trying to soak up everything he can from Patrick Peterson, both from conversations with him to just paying attention to his every movement when possible.

It was just one day, and Cameron Dantzler is still the second starter at outside cornerback. But if Booth keeps playing at a high level when pads come on and during preseason action, he could force his way onto the field sooner rather than later.

Johnny Mundt looks sharp

If I had to pick an offensive play of the day, it would be Mundt leaping and making a contested catch up the seam with Cine draped all over him. The Vikings' No. 2 tight end had a strong day overall. He drew praise from tight ends coach Brian Angelichio with his route-running during drills, then made that catch and a couple others during 11-on-11 action.

The Vikings' tight end depth is shaky behind Irv Smith Jr., who is hoping to have a big year after returning from a knee injury that cost him all of last season. Mundt was brought over from the Rams in the offseason, and his knowledge of this offense could help him be productive as the team's No. 2 option at the position. Although he has just 10 career catches, Mundt may get more of an opportunity as a receiver this year than he ever had in Los Angeles.

Other notes

I'm not sure if it's the new No. 4 jersey or if it's just been a while since I watched a Vikings practice, but Dalvin Cook looked incredibly explosive out of the backfield.

Speaking of the Vikings' star offensive players, Jefferson was his usual dynamic self all day long. Akayleb Evans found out the hard way that Jefferson is impossible to cover when he gave up a touchdown against him in 7-on-7s. Cousins looks Jefferson's way often, understandably. He's hoping to have another huge year and win a lot of games .

. Eric Kendricks had a nice PBU against Adam Thielen over the middle. Kendricks said after practice that he thinks he can have the best year of his career in Ed Donatell's defense.

It was cool to see various Vikings veterans helping out young players. Whether it was Kendricks talking to Brian Asamoah on the field or Dalvin Tomlinson getting in some work with Esezi Otomewo after practice, there was a lot of teaching and communication happening.

Cine came oh so close to making a couple big plays. In addition to the highlight catch by Mundt, Cine missed a PBU against Ben Ellefson by a matter of inches.

Looking for a deep, deep sleeper? Receiver Myron Mitchell continues to catch my eye in drills and live reps.

In classic Kirk Cousins fashion, he let loose a loud "AHH FRICK" after a handoff on one of the final plays of practice.

The Vikings will be back at it at TCO on Thursday afternoon, then will move to U.S. Bank Stadium for Friday's practice. Saturday's practice at TCO will be the first one with fans in the stands. That'll wrap up the first week of camp, as Sunday will be an off day.

