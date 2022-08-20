Vikings vs. 49ers Live Score Updates: 2022 NFL Preseason, Week 2

It's time for preseason football at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The 49ers are in Minneapolis to take on the Vikings in a game that will see almost zero starters from either side participate. Both teams ruled out more than 25 players, most of them starters. The Vikings also ruled out a handful of injured players: Chris Reed, Jullian Taylor, and Dan Chisena.

So we'll seen the second, third, and fourth-stringers go at it as they look to impress their coaching staffs and front office ten days ahead of rosters being cut down to 53 players.

Kellen Mond will start at quarterback for the Vikings, but Sean Mannion will once again see roughly half of the snaps at that position. Rookie running back Ty Chandler, who missed the Vikings' most recent practice with an ankle injury, will play. So will rookie guard Ed Ingram, who is hoping to be a starter when the Packers show up in three weeks for the regular season opener.

Defensively, look for rookies Lewis Cine and Andrew Booth Jr. to play a lot. I'm curious to see which players on the defensive line — Jaylen Twyman, Esezi Otomewo, and T.Y. McGill, to name a few — stand out.

It's meaningless, but the Vikings are looking to snap a five-game preseason losing streak that dates back to 2019.

Here's how to watch the game.

Broadcast Information

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. CT

Betting Line: Vikings -4.5 (O/U 39.5)

TV Channel: FOX 9 (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber)

Radio: 100.3 KFAN

Online/Streaming: FuboTV (free 7-day trial), Hulu + Live TV, Sling

Halftime: Vikings 7, 49ers 6

Second Quarter

0:00 — Robbie Gould drills another field goal for the 49ers.

Vikings 7, 49ers 3

1:39 — The Vikings are on the board. Rookie RB Ty Chandler scores a touchdown running to the right side from three yards out. Sean Mannion was 4 for 4 on the drive.

4:51 — Another Vikings sack forces a 49ers punt, which Smith-Marsette returns for 14 yards.

49ers 3, Vikings 0

9:35 — A Robbie Gould 49-yard field goal finally opens the scoring in this one.

11:24 — Ihmir Smith-Marsette fumbles on a punt return, setting the 49ers up with solid field position.

12:45 — A Sean Mannion incompletion leads to another punt. The Vikings have just 64 yards of offense on 20 plays.

First Quarter

4:14 — After a couple punts, the Vikings get the ball back deep in their own territory.

8:49 — The Vikings quickly get the ball back thanks to a turnover on downs. Rookie corner Akayleb Evans made the TFL on fourth and short.

10:45 — After a strong start to the opening drive, Kellen Mond throws an ugly interception to George Odum, who returned it 34 yards. The ball was way underthrown.