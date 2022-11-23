How to Watch, Listen, Stream Vikings vs. Patriots on Thanksgiving: Odds, Line, Preview

Time to see what the Vikings are made of.

After being embarrassed at home in a 40-3 loss to the Cowboys, how will Kevin O'Connell's team respond? Will they come out guns blazing in primetime and show the national TV audience that Sunday was a weird aberration for a contender? Or will they continue to struggle against another elite defense, raising even more questions about their ceiling this season?

The Vikings' Ceiling Will Be Determined By Their Ability to Protect Kirk Cousins

The Vikings and Patriots are all set to battle at U.S. Bank Stadium in the nightcap of a three-game NFL Thanksgiving slate. It should be a fascinating game with all kinds of storylines on both sides.

While Minnesota is looking to bounce back from a blowout loss and win its ninth game, New England is hoping to extend its winning streak to four. Bill Belichick's team has allowed just 23 points over the past three games, although that was against two recently-benched quarterbacks in Zach Wilson and Sam Ehlinger. The Patriots have the NFL's sack leader in Matthew Judon, who will look to add to his 13.0 total.

On the sidelines, it's O'Connell against his former mentor in Belichick. O'Connell was drafted by the Patriots in 2008 and spent the first year-plus of his NFL playing career there, eventually getting into coaching in 2015.

The Vikings are playing on Thanksgiving for the first time since 2017, and it's their first time ever hosting a game on the holiday. The Patriots are playing on Thanksgiving for the first time since 2012. Kirk Cousins started two Thanksgiving games when he was with Washington, including a 449-yard, 3-TD outing against the Cowboys in 2016.

Here's how to watch, listen, or stream the game:

Broadcast information

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN

Game Time: 7:20 p.m. CT

Betting Line: Vikings -2.5 (O/U 42.5)

Moneylines: Vikings -138, Patriots +115

TV Channel: NBC (Mike Tirico, Tony Dungy, Jason Garrett, Melissa Stark)

Radio: 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber), Westwood One (Bill Rosinski, Ryan Harris)

Online/Streaming: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

