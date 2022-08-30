Vikings Waive QB Kellen Mond, a 2021 Third-Round Pick

The Vikings are waiving second-year quarterback Kellen Mond, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Just 16 months ago, former Vikings GM Rick Spielman drafted Mond in the third round (66th overall), one spot in front of current Texans starter Davis Mills. He ended up lasting only one season in Minnesota.

Mond is athletic and has a big arm, a combination that got people excited about his upside. But he was always a major developmental project after completing 59 percent of his passes and averaging 7.1 yards per attempt in four years at Texas A&M.

It's no secret that Mond's rookie year was a mess. He struggled in his first preseason action and spent the year as the No. 3 quarterback behind Sean Mannion. When Kirk Cousins missed a Week 17 game in Green Bay while on the COVID list, the Vikings started Mannion. Afterwards, former head coach Mike Zimmer gave a brutally honest answer about not wanting to see Mond play in the meaningless regular season finale the following week because he sees him every day in practice.

Heading into his second season, there was hope that the Vikings' new coaching staff could help Mond bounce back from a rough rookie year. Kevin O'Connell is an offensive-minded head coach, and one of the assistants he hired is assistant QBs coach Jerrod Johnson, many of whose A&M records Mond broke.

It never happened. Mond showed flashes at times, particularly late in the first preseason game, but he mostly continued to struggle. His accuracy and decision-making were issues throughout training camp and into the preseason. Mond likely sealed his fate in the second preseason game against the 49ers when he threw a pair of ugly interceptions. The following week, the Vikings traded for Nick Mullens to be their new backup QB.

Mond will now hit waivers. If he goes unclaimed, he could be brought back on the practice squad. However, it's possible the Vikings and/or Mond will feel like a change of scenery is the best option for him.

