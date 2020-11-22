SI.com
Watch: Adam Thielen Makes Ridiculous TD Catch Against Cowboys

Will Ragatz

Adam Thielen makes highlight catches all the time, but this one might just be the best of his career. Early in the third quarter, with the Vikings trailing the Cowboys 16-7, Thielen fought through contact to make an unreal one-handed, toe-dragging touchdown catch in the back of the end zone.

Here it is, in all its glory:

The concentration and skill is off the charts. That was Thielen's NFL-leading tenth receiving touchdown of the season (tied with Davante Adams, who also has ten).

Thielen had a 51-yard catch and run earlier on that same drive to set the Vikings up in good position. He later added another touchdown catch to put the Vikings in front, pulling in front of Adams with his 11th of the year. Thielen has four multi-touchdown games in 2020.

He has seven catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns so far. 

That wasn't the first incredible touchdown catch of the afternoon in Minneapolis. Earlier in the game, Cowboys rookie CeeDee Lamb did this:

The Vikings trail the Cowboys 24-21 in the fourth quarter. Click here for the latest updates from the rest of the game.

