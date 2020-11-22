Vikings vs. Cowboys Live Score Updates

Time to find out if the Vikings can keep their winning streak alive and get back to .500.

The Cowboys are in town, riding a four-game losing streak but still possessing plenty of talent on both sides of the ball. Andy Dalton is back at quarterback for Dallas, which is still somehow very much alive in the NFC East race. The Vikings can't sleepwalk through this one, they're going to need to show up and play well to win.

The Vikings made a couple shakeups on special teams after really struggling in that area last week and all season long. Long snapper Austin Cutting was benched and will be replaced by recently-signed veteran Andrew DePaola. Rookie gunner Dan Chisena was also benched and is a healthy scratch.

Both Irv Smith Jr. and Cameron Dantzler are back from injury for the Vikings this week. Rookie defensive tackle James Lynch is also active for the first time in a while.

Live Updates

Second Quarter

3:42 – Vikings forced to punt, mostly due to a holding penalty on Garrett Bradbury that threw things off schedule for the offense. Need a defensive stop here.

Cowboys 13, Vikings 7

4:55 – Wow, CeeDee Lamb. The rookie from Oklahoma just made an incredible catch in the end zone to cap off a long Cowboys drive. Jeff Gladney was in good coverage, but Lamb just made a heck of a play.

10:06 – The Vikings almost had a super cool play with a fake punt pass from Britton Colquitt to Kris Boyd, but it was called back because of an illegal shift on Boyd, who got too excited about being wide open.

13:11 – What an interception by All-Pro linebacker Eric Kendricks. He makes the diving snag off of Andy Dalton for his second pick of the year, halting a promising Cowboys drive.

First Quarter

Vikings 7, Cowboys 6

2:15 – Death, taxes, Dalvin Cook touchdowns. After a rare TD-less game against the Bears, Cook gets in for his 14th touchdown of the season. Impressive drive for the Vikings, especially from Kirk Cousins, who has shown impressive poise under pressure.

Cowboys 6, Vikings 0

9:26 – Rough start for the Vikings. Kirk Cousins fumbles (the refs missed a helmet-to-helmet hit) and the Cowboys get great field position. They convert on just two plays with an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown. Extra point was blocked, though.

13:46 – Vikings start the game on defense and get an easy three and out. K.J. Osborn fumbled the ensuing punt but the Vikings were able to recover.