Watch: Ref Runs Into Vikings' Cam Bynum on Curtis Samuel's Long TD Catch

Unfortunately for the Vikings, the referees are part of the field and part of the game. Usually they don't impact it quite this blatantly, though.

Early in the third quarter of Minnesota's Week 9 game in Washington, Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw a deep ball for Curtis Samuel into triple coverage. Vikings safety Camryn Bynum appeared to be in position to intercept the pass — until he was taken out by back judge Steve Patrick.

In a strange effort to get out of the way, the referee turned and ran right into Bynum, who fell over. That created room for Samuel to make the catch, and his momentum took him into the end zone for a touchdown to give the Commanders the lead. Harrison Smith and Patrick Peterson were also in the vicinity but couldn't make a play on the ball.

It's a tough, unlucky break for the Vikings and Bynum, who likely at least breaks up the pass if he remains upright. It obviously wasn't intentional by the ref, but he should've done anything other than turn directly into Bynum. He has to be better at avoiding contact in that situation, difficult as it may be. That's a big part of the back judge's job.

Part of what made it an unfortunate play for the Vikings is that it's not something that can be reviewed or overturned. The referees are simply part of the field of play.

The touchdown put the Commanders up 10-7 in the third quarter. Live updates can be found here.

