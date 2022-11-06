Skip to main content

Vikings at Commanders Live Score Updates: NFL Regular Season Week 9

Follow along as the Vikings take on the Commanders from FedEx Field in Week 9.
Someone's winning streak is ending today.

The Vikings, riding a five-game streak, are in the greater Washington D.C. area to take on the Commanders, who have won three straight to get back into the wild card mix. With a confident quarterback in Taylor Heinicke, a dangerous skill position group led by Terry McLaurin, and one of the NFL's best defensive lines, the Commanders have the talent to make this an interesting game at FedEx Field.

The Vikings are the better team, but they have a habit of being unable to pull away and win games comfortably. Kirk Cousins will be looking to have a big day in his return to Washington, facing his former team for just the second time in his career. It'll be interesting to see how much new Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson contributes, given that he was acquired by the team just five days ago in a blockbuster trade with the Lions.

The Commanders are without several key offensive pieces, including WR Jahan Dotson, RB J.D. McKissic, and a couple linemen. The Vikings are without their top defensive tackle, Dalvin Tomlinson. They will have starting cornerback Cam Dantzler available, despite him being listed as questionable coming into this game.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, who welcomed his fourth child into the world on Friday night, is also returning to face his former employer, having coached for Washington from 2017 to '19.

Here's how to watch, listen to, or stream the game. And here's a comprehensive preview.

Follow along below for live updates, and follow me on Twitter for additional updates, commentary, and analysis from inside the stadium.

