Where do the Vikings land in the betting odds to acquire Cooper Kupp?
Cooper Kupp is familiar with Kevin O'Connell but that apparently means nothing in the betting world because the Minnesota Vikings are dead last in the odds to get him.
Kupp, who was informed earlier this week that the Los Angeles Rams are looking to trade him, appears to be a major long shot to wind up in Minnesota as the Vikings are tied with six other teams for the worst odds for who Kupp is playing for in Week 1 of the 2025 season.
The Vikings, Bears, Eagles, Seahawks, Saints, Dolphins and 49ers all have +3700 odds at FanDuel, well behind the frontrunners to acquire the former all-pro wide receiver.
The best odds belong to the Broncos (+300), Bengals (+380), Steelers (+470), Commanders (+550), Patriots (+550), Chargers (+550), Lions (+850), and Cowboys (+850).
As our Will Ragatz detailed earlier this week, the obvious connection between O'Connell and Kupp doesn't overcome the facts that make Kupp landing in Minnesota unlikely barring the Rams eating a ton of his salary or waiving him outright. Ragatz wrote:
Any team that trades for him will be paying $20 million in 2025 and just shy of $20 million in 2026, between his base salary and roster bonus. It's hard to see the Vikings choosing to take that on, given that Jefferson's $35 million per year extension kicks in next season (although it's backloaded to the point that his cap hit is just $15.2 million) and Addison will be up for a new deal in the next few years.
Kupp turns 32 in June and he's played in just 33 of 51 regular-season games since his record-setting 2021 season in which he caught 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. That said, he's still been reliable over the last three seasons, averaging six catches, 68 yards and nearly a half a touchdwon per-game.
Kupp would be a tremendous third wide receiver behind Jefferson and Addison, but receiver isn't a need and Minnesota doesn't have the draft capital it might take to get Kupp anyway.
