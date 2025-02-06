Where do the Vikings land in the betting odds to acquire Myles Garrett?
Myles Garrett wants out of Cleveland and there is undoubtedly a long list of teams on hold to talk with Browns general manager Andrew Berry about trading for him. Is Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah on the phone with his former boss?
Nobody knows for sure, but if the betting odds are anywhere close to being accurate there's a good chance that whatever Adofo-Mensah and Berry are talking about on the phone isn't about Garrett.
According to the latest odds from FanDuel, the Vikings (+1500) are tied with the Bears for the 15th-best odds to be Garrett's new team if he's not playing for the Browns next season.
The favorites are the Raiders (+280), Commanders (+320), Chargers (+750), Giants (+750), Packers (+750), Bills (+850), Eagles (+850), 49ers (+900), and Cowboys (+900).
Garrett went public Monday with a statement saying he has requested a trade. The 29-year-old has 102.5 sacks in 117 career games and he's had at least 14 sacks in four consecutive seasons. He was the 2023 AP Defensive Player of the Year and he's been named a First Team All-Pro in four of the last six seasons. In the two seasons he didn't make the First Team, he was voted onto the Second Team.
An anonymous general manager told Dianna Russini of The Athletic that it's probably going to cost a first-round pick and more to get Garrett if the Browns entertain his request. The GM suggested that a first-round pick and a second-round pick, or a first-rounder plus two third-round picks and a player, might get the job done.
MInnesota has the No. 24 pick in the first round of the draft along with two fifth-rounders this year. They also have all of their picks in 2026 and beyond at their disposal.
Garrett is a generational talent so need should be thrown out the window, but edge rusher isn't exactly a weakness in Minnesota after they put Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel in the Pro Bowl while developing 2024 first-round pick Dallas Turner throughout his rookie season.
