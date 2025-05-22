With NFL owners gathered in Minnesota, news breaks that Colts' Jim Irsay has died
Jim Irsay, the longtime owner of the Indianapolis Colts, has died. He was 65. News of his death broke Wednesday as NFL owners gathered in Eagan, Minn., for the league's annual owners' meetings. It wasn't immediately clear whether Irsay was in Minnesota for the meetings; the Colts announced he passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday afternoon.
"We are devastated to announce our beloved Owner & CEO, Jim Irsay, passed away peacefully in his sleep this afternoon. Jim's dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed. Our deepest sympathies go to his daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, Kalen Jackson, and his entire family as we grieve with them," the Colts said in a statement.
Details of Irsay's death weren't immediately clear, though he had health issues in recent years and struggled with alcoholism.
Irsay has been a notable presence among NFL ownership since he took charge of the Colts in 1997. He led the team to its first Super Bowl win and through its most successful era. Irsay took over the team after his father, Robert, passed away.