Vikings Receiver Jordan Addison Arrested on Trespassing Charge
Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested on Monday in Hillsborough County, Fla. on a misdemeanor trespassing charge, according to a report from Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune. He was released after posting $500 bond. No further details were given regarding the incident.
Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell declined comment, per Goessling, other than saying he found out about the incident "very, very recently." O'Connell is still gathering information about the incident.
The 23-year-old Addison just completed his third season with the Vikings. He caught 42 passes for 610 yards and three scores. All three stats were career-lows for Addison, in a year for the Minnesota offense that was very up-and-down with the health and inconsistency of second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
