With two new interviews, Vikings' odds of keeping Brian Flores take a hit

As of Wednesday morning, the only open job Brian Flores had officially been connected to was the Ravens' head coaching vacancy, which he interviewed for on Tuesday. Now the list has tripled.

Flores' contract as the Vikings' defensive coordinator has expired, which allows him to interview for the same position elsewhere. He did just that on Wednesday, remaining in the Baltimore-Washington metro area and interviewing for the Commanders' DC opening, according to reports. Flores has also now been requested for a second head coach interview. This one comes from the Steelers, who saw longtime coach Mike Tomlin step down on Tuesday.

Steelers now have requested a head coach interview with Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, per sources.



Flores is in Washington today, interviewing for the Commanders DC job. Steelers HC interview is expected next. pic.twitter.com/3MOtRLQGDq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 14, 2026

Flores appears to be a real candidate to land with the Ravens or Steelers as the replacement for John Harbaugh or Tomlin. Either one would be an incredible opportunity, given the history of success that both organizations have. From a football standpoint, Flores has certainly earned the right to be considered for a second chance at being a head coach, with the way his Vikings defenses have produced over the past couple years. The only lingering questions have to do with his lawsuit against the NFL and the way his tenure in Miami ended in 2021.

Prior to joining the Vikings, Flores spent one year as an assistant under Tomlin in Pittsburgh in 2022, so he's familiar with the organization. It would be a bit of cruel irony for Vikings fans if the Steelers poach their defensive coordinator for a second straight head coach hire, having previously done so with Tomlin in 2007.

The more notable and fascinating news on Wednesday is that Flores interviewed with the Commanders for what would be a lateral move. Kevin O'Connell has stated multiple times, including on Tuesday, that the Vikings have been aggressive in negotiations with Flores, that there's a mutual desire to get a new contract done if he doesn't get a head coach job, and that they don't expect him to leave for anything other than a head coach job. Flores himself said before Week 18 that he's loved his time in Minnesota.

But if that's true, why is he interviewing for another DC job? And why with Washington, which has a defensive head coach in Dan Quinn and a very underwhelming roster on that side of the ball?

It's a rather odd development. The optimistic view from a Vikings perspective would be that Flores, who is now a coaching free agent, is merely exploring what's out there. Maybe it's a leverage ploy in his contract negotiations with Minnesota. Or maybe — and this is the pessimistic view — Flores doesn't have the desire to return to the Vikings that O'Connell claims he does. Maybe there's something going on behind the scenes that makes Flores want to coach elsewhere in 2026.

This is an interesting ongoing story that seems to have new developments every day. We'll continue to track it all until we find out, at some point in the next couple weeks, where Flores will be coaching this year.

