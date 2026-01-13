Aaron Rodgers, 25 Steelers Free Agents Who Might Not Be Back in 2026 After Playoff Loss

The Steelers’ much-awaited playoff win won’t come in the 2025 season. After advancing to the playoffs on a missed field goal, the Steelers fell to the Texans 30–6 in the wild-card round on Monday.

Like a number of teams, the Steelers have a big offseason ahead. With Aaron Rodgers’s future up in the air, Pittsburgh has a decision to make again at quarterback—along with a number of other positions. The Steelers have many free agents they will have to choose to re-sign or let walk this offseason as they try to build up their roster for 2026.

Before taking a look at the Steelers’ free agents, here’s a brief explainer on the different types of NFL free agents.

Unrestricted free agent: Any player with four or more accrued seasons and an expired contract. They are free to negotiate and sign with any team.

Restricted free agent: A player with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. RFAs are free to negotiate and sign with any team, but their original team can offer them a qualifying offer—a.k.a. tenders—that come with the Right of First Refusal and/or draft pick compensation. If the tender is withdrawn by a team, the RFA becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Exclusive rights free agent: Any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum, the player cannot negotiate with other teams.

With that, here’s a look at the Steelers’ upcoming free agents.

Steelers 2026 Free Agents

The Steelers’ biggest free agent is quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who joined Pittsburgh on a one-year deal last June. Rodgers has yet to decide if he will play in the NFL next year, meaning the Steelers will potentially be part of the quarterback carousel again.

Outside of Rodgers, Kenneth Gainwell is another significant free agent on the offensive side of the ball. As the second-string running back behind Jaylen Warren, Gainwell rushed for 537 yards and five touchdowns on 114 carries. He also finished tied for second on the team in receiving with 73 catches for 486 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

Unrestricted free agents:

QB Aaron Rodgers

S Kyle Dugger

LG Isaac Seumalo

WR Adam Thielen

S Miles Killebrew

DL Dean Lowry

DL Daniel Ekuale

LB Cole Holcomb

RB Kenneth Gainwell

EDGE Isaiahh Loudermilk

LT Andrus Peat

S Chuck Clark

WR Scott Miller

S Jabrill Peppers

CB Tre Flowers

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

TE Donald Parham

RG Max Scharping

CB Asante Samuel Jr.

CB James Pierre

RT Jack Driscoll

QB Skylar Thompson

WR Calvin Austin III

TE Connor Heyward

WR Brandon Johnson

Restricted free agents:

P Corliss Waitman

C Ryan McCollum

EDGE Jeremiah Moon

EDGE Esezi Otomewo

Exclusive rights free agents:

DL Jacob Slade

Steelers Potential Contract Casualties

On top of their pending free agents, the Steelers could also look to release players carrying large cap hits heading into 2026. Here’s a look at potential cut candidates based on what they're set to be owed next season (via OverTheCap):

LB Malik Harrison ($4.75 million)

LB Patrick Queen ($13.33 million)

Steelers Retirement Candidates

Rodgers has not decided if he will retire or not this offseason. The four-time NFL MVP turned 42 last month, but has left open the possibility of a return in 2026. Rodgers seemed to be leaning toward retirement before the 2025 season, but now seems more open-minded toward playing another season.

While it’s unclear if Rodgers will retire this offseason, Adam Thielen announced that he will officially be retiring this offseason. After starting the season with the Vikings, Thielen requested a release so he could finish out his final season with a contender. He’s since joined the Steelers, but fell short of his title hopes.

Steelers Trade Candidates

The Steelers do not have any obvious trade candidates entering this offseason, but that certainly doesn’t mean they won’t make any big moves. Between trading George Pickens to the Cowboys, acquiring DK Metcalf from the Seahawks, to trading for Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith, the Steelers were aggressive on the trade market last offseason and could do the same this spring if they so choose.

