Is steam rising on a Stephon Gilmore to the Vikings front?
The tragic passing of Khyree Jackson followed by Mekhi Blackmon suffering a torn ACL on the first day of training camp has turned the Vikings' cornerback plans into a whirlwind. Former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore remains unsigned as a free agent and could be a potential option for Minnesota. But how realistic is it that he signs with the Vikings?
We looked at eight potential free-agent options for the Vikings after Blackmon's injury earlier this week, which included Gilmore. Now, The Athletic's Alec Lewis mentioned Gilmorer as an option and said that signing him “makes sense” if Minnesota wants a veteran cornerback.
Gilmore will turn 34 years old in September, but he has recorded a 71+ Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade in each of the last three seasons. Most recently, he played over 1,000 snaps last season with the Cowboys.
Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores was the linebackers coach for two seasons (2017-18) while Gilmore was with the New England Patriots, so there could be some familiarity with Flores' scheme and the five-time Pro Bowler's skills.
With Byron Murphy Jr., Shaquill Griffin, Akayleb Evans, Andrew Booth Jr. and Duke Shelley, Minnesota has options at the cornerback position, but they are missing a veteran player and depth is a major concern. Gilmore likely would not need to play 1,000+ snaps like he did last season in Dallas, but even getting 500 snaps from him could dramatically help the Vikings in 2024-25.