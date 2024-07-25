8 free agent cornerbacks Vikings could target after Mekhi Blackmon's injury
The positive vibes that came with the Vikings' first day of training camp were soured a bit on Wednesday evening by the news that promising second-year cornerback Mekhi Blackmon had suffered a torn ACL during practice. The 2023 third-round pick out of USC was in line for a prominent role this season, but that was cut short before his camp even had a chance to get rolling.
The combination of Blackmon's season-ending injury and Khyree Jackson's tragic passing earlier this month has left the Vikings shorthanded in their cornerback room. Beyond starters Byron Murphy Jr. and Shaq Griffin, the next players in line to see the field are Akayleb Evans and recent acquisition Duke Shelley. Then you've got Andrew Booth Jr., A.J. Green III, Jaylin Williams, and rookie Dwight McGlothern further down the depth chart. Outside of Murphy and Griffin, there's very little proven talent there.
The loss of Blackmon means Tuesday's Shelley signing was even more important than it seemed at the time, but the Vikings almost certainly now need to go out and sign another starting-caliber corner to a one-year deal. Let's go over eight of their current options.
Xavien Howard
The biggest name available is Howard, who played under Brian Flores in Miami. He's a four-time Pro Bowler who was a first-team All-Pro in 2020 after racking up ten interceptions. However, Howard is 31 and probably won't be cheap. The Vikings do have $21 million in cap space, but they may not want to pay a guy who is on the wrong side of 30 and was part of a concerning lawsuit earlier this summer.
J.C. Jackson
Another prominent option is Jackson, who played under Flores in New England in his rookie year and went on to have 17 interceptions across the 2020 and '21 seasons. Injuries have limited the 28-year-old to 15 games over the last two years. It would be a big splash, but this one might make more sense than signing Howard.
Adoree' Jackson
Adoree' Jackson, like J.C., turns 29 this fall. The former Titans first-round pick started 14 games for the Giants last year and has been a reliably solid player throughout his career. He's got wheels and playmaking chops.
Stephon Gilmore
Gilmore is a five-time Pro Bowler who was the league's defensive player of the year in 2019. Although he turns 34 in September and has been on four teams over the last four years, he started every game in each of the last two years and graded out well (per PFF). He still seems to have some juice left.
Patrick Peterson
The other old-guy option would be to see about a reunion with Peterson, who was with the Vikings in 2021 and '22. After a great season in Minnesota under Ed Donatell, the 34-year-old Peterson was fairly mediocre for the Steelers last year. At this point in his Hall of Fame career, he might not be a good fit for the amount of man coverage Flores wants to run (which is seemingly why the Vikings let him walk last year).
Steven Nelson
The Vikings have already added Jonathan Greenard, Blake Cashman, and Griffin from the 2023 Texans defense, why not one more? Nelson is 31 but has started at least 15 games in six consecutive seasons. He wouldn't be particularly expensive.
Ahkello Witherspoon
News emerging on Thursday morning that Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick has a torn ACL means Witherspoon, who started 17 games for LA last year, might be needed there once more. If not, the Vikings could have interest.
Jerry Jacobs
The youngest player on this list, Jacobs started 29 games over the past three years for the Lions and turns 27 this fall. He actually visited the Vikings back in May, so there's familiarity there. Jacobs is visiting the Panthers on Thursday.