Five Vikings Position Battles To Monitor Before Roster Cutdown Day

Many of the Vikings' notable position battles – including virtually every competition for a starting role – have been all but wrapped up over the past few weeks of training camp practices. I've covered all of these in my practice recaps, but here's a rundown to get you caught up if you haven't been following closely.

With that said, there are still five more practices remaining before Saturday at 3 p.m. central, which is when the Vikings must cut their roster from 80 down to 53. Let's run through the five biggest remaining positional battles to track over the next week, most of which involve backups fighting for spots on the 53-man roster.