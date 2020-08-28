Vikings 53-Man Roster and Practice Squad Projection

Even though it feels like training camp just started, roster cutdown day (September 5th) is just over a week away. Pretty soon, the Vikings are going to have to make some difficult decisions off of only around a month of evaluation time.

I've been at just about every practice at TCO Performance Center since media was first allowed access two weeks ago. Based on what I've seen there, what I've heard from Vikings coaches, and a few other factors, here's what I think the 53-man roster will look like. As a bonus, I'll also pick 16 guys to keep on the expanded practice squad.

Offense (25 Active, 8 Practice Squad)

Quarterbacks

Active roster (2): Kirk Cousins, Sean Mannion

Practice squad (1): Jake Browning

Cut: Nate Stanley

This one doesn't take a lot of thinking. Mannion is one of the least impressive backups in the league, but he has clearly had a better camp than Browning, who has clearly had a better camp than seventh-round rookie Stanley. The Vikings value what Mannion brings to the QB room in meetings and film study, so he retains the backup job for another year. They better hope Cousins' impressive run of health continues.

Running backs

Active roster (4): Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison, Mike Boone, C.J. Ham (fullback)

Practice squad (1): Jake Bargas (fullback)

Cut: Ameer Abdullah, Tony Brooks-James

The only real competition here entering camp was between Boone and Abdullah for the No. 3 job, and Boone has won that battle pretty handily. He's had an excellent camp and looks a lot more explosive than Abdullah does. Abdullah's kick-return ability and locker-room presence give him a shot to make the team, but I don't see it happening. The Vikings could theoretically try to keep him on the practice squad, as teams can have up to six players with no maximum of accrued seasons. I think they'll just move on from the veteran. Having a backup fullback is important for this offense, so Bargas seems like close to a lock for the PS.

Tight ends

Active roster (3): Kyle Rudolph, Irv Smith Jr., Tyler Conklin

Practice squad (1): Brandon Dillon

Cut: Nakia Griffin-Stewart

Neither Dillon nor Griffin-Stewart has done enough in camp to push Conklin for his roster spot. A highly impressive August last year caused Dillon to make the initial 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie, but he hasn't been quite as sharp this time around. The lack of preseason games means he needed to be excellent in practices, and some issues with drops have kept that from happening. I could potentially see the Vikings keeping the rookie Griffin-Stewart over Dillon on the practice squad.

Wide receivers

Active roster (6): Adam Thielen, Bisi Johnson, Justin Jefferson, Tajae Sharpe, K.J. Osborn, Alexander Hollins

Practice squad (2): Chad Beebe, Quartney Davis

Cut: Dillon Mitchell, Dan Chisena

This is one of the most fascinating and difficult position groups on the roster to try to predict. First of all, I think the Vikings are going to keep six wideouts for the first time since 2017. Only keeping three RBs and three TEs makes that possible, and I think Gary Kubiak will want to have that extra bit of depth at receiver. Honestly, the only absolute locks for the roster are Thielen, Johnson, and Jefferson. I think Sharpe has done enough to secure a spot, and I've got Osborn being the main guy at both kick and punt returner.

That means the sixth spot comes down to Hollins and Beebe. While I think Beebe is a good player, Hollins has simply had a better camp. The speedster from Eastern Illinois has made a ton of impressive plays, standing out at seemingly every single practice. Meanwhile, Beebe has had some issues with drops. The Vikings could use the new practice squad rules to keep Beebe around if he clears waivers, but that spot could also go to Chisena.

Offensive line

Active roster (10): Riley Reiff, Dakota Dozier, Garrett Bradbury, Pat Elflein, Brian O'Neill, Rashod Hill, Ezra Cleveland, Brett Jones, Aviante Collins, Oli Udoh

Practice squad (3): Dru Samia, Jake Lacina, Kyle Hinton

Cut: Blake Brandel

Out of the 14 offensive lineman currently on the 80-man roster, I have the Vikings keeping 13 on either the active roster or practice squad. Having depth up front (and developing some young players there) is that important. The starting five seems pretty set, with Dozier continuing to separate himself from Collins at left guard. I feel good about Hill, Cleveland, Jones, and Udoh (who has had an awesome camp) making the team as backups. That means the final spot on the active roster comes down to Collins, Samia, and Hinton. There could be some fluctuation there between the active roster and practice squad throughout the season, but given that Collins has gotten a lot of reps with the starters, I think he'll make the team.

Defense (25 Active, 8 Practice Squad)

Defensive line

Active roster (9): Danielle Hunter, Jaleel Johnson, Shamar Stephen, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Armon Watts, Hercules Mata'afa, Eddie Yarbrough, Jalyn Holmes, D.J. Wonnum

Practice squad (3): James Lynch, Kenny Willekes, David Moa

Cut: Anthony Zettel, Stacy Keely

The starting defensive ends have been set for a while, and it's become clear that Stephen is the top guy at nose tackle following Michael Pierce's opt-out. There may still be time for Watts to push Johnson for the starting job at three-technique, but Johnson has gotten virtually all of the first-team snaps there and has been impressive. None of the rookies have really stood out, so I think Mata'afa, Yarbrough, and Holmes (who really benefited from a move back to defensive end) make the squad. Lynch hasn't flashed much in camp, but he's still got enough upside that the Vikings may have to make him one of their four protected players on the practice squad.

Linebackers

Active roster (5): Eric Kendricks, Anthony Barr, Eric Wilson, Troy Dye, Jordan Fehr

Practice squad (2): Blake Lynch, Hardy Nickerson Jr.

Cut: Ben Gedeon, David Reese II

The top four linebackers are fairly obvious, especially considering the solid camp that Dye has had. That means the only questions are whether the Vikings will keep five or six LBs and who fills that spot (or spots). I think Zimmer will go with five for the third straight year and look to keep a couple others on the practice squad. And for me, Fehr – the undrafted rookie from Appalachian State – jumps out as the winner of that No. 5 job. He hasn't looked like a UDFA in camp. Reese was just signed last week and could push for a practice squad job, but both Lynch (been around all offseason) and Nickerson (veteran with NFL experience) have advantages over him. With Gedeon, it all comes down to health. He has spent all of camp on the PUP list, an unfortunate situation that might end his time in Minnesota.

Safeties

Active roster (4): Harrison Smith, Anthony Harris, Nate Meadors, Josh Metellus

Practice squad (2): Myles Dorn, Steven Parker

Cut: None

After waiving seventh-rounder Brian Cole II to sign Reese, the Vikings have just six safeties on their roster. I'd expect them to keep all six around in some capacity; the team needs to try to develop some young guys given that Smith and Harris won't be around forever. Meadors and Metellus seem to be in the lead for what will likely be two backup roster spots, but it wouldn't surprise me if any combination of those four made the 53.

Cornerbacks

Active roster (7): Mike Hughes, Holton Hill, Cameron Dantzler, Jeff Gladney, Kris Boyd, Mark Fields II, Nevelle Clarke

Practice squad (1): Harrison Hand

Cut: None

Given the expanded practice squads this year, the Vikings might not have to cut a single defensive back. Seven corners might seem like a lot, but they could use the depth. Outside of the top four, guys like Boyd, Fields, and Clarke will primarily contribute on special teams, anyways. Clarke and Fields have impressed more in camp than Hand has, so I think the fifth-round pick starts the year on the practice squad. The big question with this group is which of the top four is the odd man out of the starting lineup in nickel? Right now, I think it's Gladney. Dantzler has been playing too well for the Vikings to keep him off the field.

Specialists (3 active)

Kicker: Dan Bailey

Punter: Britton Colquitt

Long Snapper: Austin Cutting

None of the three guys who comprise the Vikings' field-goal operation have faced any competition this offseason. That continuity is rare around these parts. As I mentioned earlier, I think K.J. Osborn will return both punts and kickoffs this year.

Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest news and analysis from training camp. Also, click the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), leave comments below, and follow me on Twitter.