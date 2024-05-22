Vikings Listed as Best Team Fit For Two Major Remaining Free Agents
Will the Vikings continue to add to their roster ahead of the 2024 season? They currently have $11 million in effective cap space, per Over The Cap, which is a figure that takes into account the rookie deals that have yet to be signed. They also have a few notable areas on their roster that could use some improvement.
ESPN's Matt Bowen recently listed the best team fits for 14 of the NFL's top remaining free agents, and he chose the Vikings as the logical home for two of them. One is a reunion with one of Minnesota's starters from last year, while one would be a newcomer. Let's see what Bowen had to say about each one, then provide some thoughts.
Dalton Risner, G
"A return to Minnesota makes the most sense here for Risner, who logged a pass block win rate of 95.5% last season (fifth among guards) while allowing just two sacks. He can drop anchor in pass protection to close down interior rush lanes, and he displayed a rugged play style as a run-blocker in Kevin O'Connell's offense. Minnesota currently has Blake Brandel and Ed Ingram slated to start."
It's been curious to see Risner's free agency last this long for a second consecutive year. Last year, after his rookie contract with the Broncos expired, he remained unsigned until the Vikings scooped him up for $4 million in September. He eventually overtook Ezra Cleveland — who was moved at the deadline — as the Vikings' starting left guard and played fairly well. This year, his free agency has once again lasted longer than most. Risner tweeted in March that he just wants "a starting guard contract," but the logical assumption is that he's asking for more money than the market is willing to give him.
It's not out of the question that the Vikings could bring Risner back at some point, depending on the price. He was well-liked in the locker room and has a proven floor as a starting-caliber pass protector from the left guard spot. However, nothing seems imminent at all on that front. Blake Brandel, a 2020 sixth-round pick and career backup who was signed to a three-year, $9.5 million deal this offseason, is currently penciled in as the starting LG. "I'm really excited about Blake," offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said this week. "I think he's earned this opportunity."
Adoree Jackson, CB
"The Vikings drafted cornerback Khyree Jackson out of Oregon in the fourth round of April's draft. He's long at 6-foot-4 and has the physical traits to challenge wide receivers. But there's still a need to add cornerback depth for an aggressive defense under coordinator Brian Flores that will heat up the pocket. Last season, Minnesota led the NFL with a blitz rate of 49.4%. That's a combination of zone and man pressure, which fits the aggressive coverage traits and eyes of Adoree' Jackson. Even with a lack of ball production (four career interceptions), Jackson can provide competition in the Minnesota secondary this summer, and the scheme can put him in a position to make plays."
This one would make some sense, considering you can never have enough cornerback depth. Jackson is a former Titans first-round pick who turns 29 in September and is headed into his eighth NFL season. Including playoffs, he's made 85 career starts for the Titans and Giants, with 61 passes defended. His PFF grade was below 50 last year, but it was between 72 and 76 in each of his five full seasons before that (he only played 150 snaps in 2020 due to injury).
Jackson would be a nice fit for the Vikings, but the question, as always, would come down to cost. Minnesota currently has a cornerback room made up of Byron Murphy Jr., Shaq Griffin, Mekhi Blackmon, Akayleb Evans, Khyree Jackson, and Andrew Booth Jr. (among others). You can squint and see a capable group there, but everyone outside of Murphy or Griffin is somewhat unproven, so adding another veteran wouldn't hurt.
Also, Bowen chose the Arizona Cardinals as the best fit for former Raiders Hunter Renfrow, but did mention that "the Vikings are also a team to watch here as a strong fit." He isn't the first ESPN analyst to make that connection.
